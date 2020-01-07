Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Russia's VTB sues Mozambique over loan in $2 bln debt scandal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 19:42 IST
UPDATE 2-Russia's VTB sues Mozambique over loan in $2 bln debt scandal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russian bank VTB issuing a Mozambique state-owned company over $535 million it extended as part a series of loans now at the center of a $2 billion debt scandal. An online court filing dated Dec. 23 shows VTB has lodged a lawsuit in Britain's High court against the Mozambique state and Mozambique Asset Management, which borrowed the money from VTB as part of a costly project that U.S. authorities say was an elaborate front for a bribery and kickback scheme.

VTB had been in talks with the southeast African country over restructuring the loan, which the deputy head of VTB Capital's legal department said in October represented a "significant exposure" for the bank. "An agreed restructuring remains our preferred outcome but after 3 years of discussions with no tangible progress VTB must now consider all options available to it for a resolution," VTB said in an emailed statement.

Mozambique's Attorney General's Office said it was waiting for formal notification of the lawsuit. The court filing said the case relates to "general commercial contracts and arrangements" but no further information was available, other than that VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of VTB, is being represented by law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

The debt scandal has already sparked a series of court cases spanning London, New York, and South Africa, ensnaring global investment bank Credit Suisse, three of its former bankers, Mozambique's former finance minister, and a past president's son. However, this is the first time any of the cases have involved VTB, which is more than 60% owned by the state. It comes despite an increasingly close relationship between Russia and Mozambique, with President Filipe Nyusi visiting Russia twice last year and a series of agreements between Maputo and Moscow.

Credit Suisse and VTB provided or arranged a total of around $2 billion for the project, encompassing tuna fishing, maritime security, and shipyard development. Hundreds of millions of dollars went missing, while the benefits never materialized. Mozambique did not disclose some of the loans, which were guaranteed by the state. The International Monetary Fund and other donors cut off support when they came to light in 2016, triggering a currency collapse and sovereign debt default.

It remains on the hook for the money, the largest chunk of which now sits in a restructured Eurobond. The country is trying to challenge the guarantee related to a $622 million loan from Credit Suisse, also in a London court. The Jubilee Debt Campaign, which calls for the cancellation of unjust or unpayable debts of the poorest countries, said Mozambique should not have to pay a cent towards the loans, which were guaranteed without the approval of Mozambique's parliament.

"The loan guarantee was in clear breach of Mozambican law, and the lenders, companies, and politicians involved should all be held to account for their role in the deal," Sarah-Jane Clifton, the campaign's director, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Europe must find a response to Iran's nuclear violations -Germany's Maas

Germanys Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin cannot accept Irans decision to ignore limits of a nuclear arms control agreement, saying Europe had to react. What Iran has announced is, we believe, not the right course and...

UPDATE 1-Thousands mourn Iran-backed paramilitary linchpin in southern Iraq

Thousands of Iraqis packed the streets of Basra on Tuesday to mourn militia leader Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed last week by a U.S. air strike alongside his Iranian mentor Qassim Soleimani. His body arrived ...

U.S. attorney general to visit Mexico next week - Mexican minister

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will visit Mexico next week, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.Ebrard was speaking at a meeting of diplomats in Mexico City....

EU'S Borrell rejects Turkish plans to send military to Libya

The European Union must work towards achieving a ceasefire in Libya, the blocs top diplomat said on Tuesday, calling on Turkey not to send military experts and technical teams to support Libyas internationally recognised government.We asked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020