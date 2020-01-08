Unregistered electrical workers fined for breaching Electricity Act

Two unregistered electrical workers have appeared before district courts in Auckland and Porirua after unlawfully performing prescribed electrical work (PEW) when not licensed to do so.

In separate cases, Mr. Houmin Zou and Mr. Alexander Woodhouse have been fined for breaching the Electricity Act 1992, for carrying out electrical connections at the properties.

"The completion of PEW must be undertaken by a licensed electrical worker who is registered with the Electrical Workers Registration Board (EWRB)," says Registrar of Electrical Workers Duncan Connor.

"The aim of regulating electrical workers is to ensure that those performing prescribed electrical work are properly trained, in order to avoid electrical hazards and to protect the safety of consumers."

The EWRB laid a charge against Mr. Zou, director of Airon Ltd, after receiving a complaint about electrical work that he had carried out involving the installation of heat pumps. One of three heat pumps installed by Mr. Zou at a property in Murrays Bay, Auckland was incorrectly installed with the wires exposed causing the unit to short circuit. While Mr. Zou's business sold and installed heat pumps, he was not licensed to carry out the electrical connection of installation.

Judge Sinclair imposed a fine of $2,500 in the North Shore District Court after agreeing with the Board's submission that any fine imposed must be a sufficient deterrent to ensure that performing unauthorized electrical work is not profitable.

In the second case, Mr. Woodhouse was sentenced at Porirua District Court for performing unauthorized PEW which included the installation of lights, power points and an outside water heater at a property in Mana. He also arranged for a Certificate of Compliance to be issued for the completed work. As Mr. Woodhouse was not a registered electrician, he was not authorized to do this work and was ordered to pay a fine of $1,200 plus solicitor and court costs.

Mr. Connor says "Licensed electrical workers are qualified professionals who have demonstrated their knowledge of safety regulations and their commitment to ongoing training.

"If you are having any electrical work completed, including the installation of appliances, it's recommended that you check the public register of licensed electrical workers to confirm that the electrician is licensed to carry out the work."

