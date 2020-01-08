Left Menu
World's no 1 entertainment company Walt Disney selects 47 Chandigarh University students, offers record 18 LPA package

History has been created as world's no 1 entertainment company Walt Disney, USA has selected 47 Chandigarh University students during campus placements 2019-20.

  Chandigarh (Punjab)
  Updated: 08-01-2020 11:19 IST
  Created: 08-01-2020 11:19 IST
Chandigarh University. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India] Jan 08 (ANI/PRNewswire): History has been created as world's no 1 entertainment company Walt Disney, USA has selected 47 Chandigarh University students during campus placements 2019-20. This information was shared by Meenu Bhardwaj, Manager, Department of International Relations, Chandigarh University. "It's been the fifth year in a row that the US-based multi-national has conducted campus placement and selected students from Chandigarh University." The number of selections, 47 this year has been the pan-India highest number of selections made by Walt Disney, said Meenu while giving details about the campus placements conducted by Walt Disney.

Department of International Relations informed that the students have been offered a package of Rs 18 LPA which is amongst the highest in the hospitality industry. The selected students would be offered three months training during which they would be paid USD 300 per week as the training stipend and in addition, the company would be looking after their boarding and lodging at Disneyland.

"In total, more than 139 students have been selected by Walt Disney under the Disney Cultural Exchange Program over a span of five years and the selected students would be joining as interns in various departments at Disneyland, Orlando, Florida, USA", added Meenu Bhardwaj. In 2014, 5 students were selected, ten selections in 2015, 11 selections in 2016, 25 selections in 2017, 41 selections in 2018.

The selection process comprised of personality development test followed by an interview by the team of Walt Disney officials which was lead by Yvette Noethen, HR. Amongst the selected 47 students, the highest numbers of students 23 belong to the field of Hotel Management, 13 from Airlines & Tourism, nine from BBA and two from B Com.

"It is a dream come true for me as I have been placed with world's top company and we would represent India in the international hospitality industry as students from 20 countries would be joining us at Disneyland, USA", said Rhthym, one of the selected students of BBA Department. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

