General strike: Mixed response in Rajasthan

The nationwide strike call given by 10 central trade unions evoked a mixed response in Rajasthan during morning hours on Wednesday. Banking and roadways services were partially affected as members of trade unions joined the strike.

A demonstration was held in front of the LIC Building in Jaipur. Members of the banking sector and LIC participated in the demonstration, Mahesh Mishra, a representative of bank employees union, said.

Rajasthan roadways employees affiliated with CITU also participated in the 'Bharat bandh'. "Of the total employees, there are nearly 3,000 employees affiliated with CITU in roadways who are participating in the Bharat bandh. The strike's impact is on buses' operations in Churu, Ganganagar, Sikar," Kishan Singh Rathore, general secretary of Rajasthan roadways workers' union (CITU), claimed.

However in Jaipur, most of the markets opened as usual and there was not much impact on public transport services.

