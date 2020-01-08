Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mutual Funds' asset base slips 2% in Dec on sell-off from debt schemes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:16 IST
Mutual Funds' asset base slips 2% in Dec on sell-off from debt schemes

Mutual fund industry saw its asset base slip by 2 per cent to Rs 26.54 lakh crore at December-end, primarily on account of outflow from debt-oriented schemes, including liquid funds. The 44-player industry logged an all-time high assets under management (AUM) of Rs 27.04 lakh crore at November-end, as compared to Rs 26.54 lakh crore by the end of last month, representing a decline of 2 per cent, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Mutual fund houses witnessed an overall outflow of Rs 61,810 crore last month as compared to an inflow of Rs 54,419 crore in November. Fund managers attributed the drop in the asset base to outflow of Rs 78,940 crore from debt-oriented schemes.

Among debt-oriented schemes, liquid funds, with investments in cash assets such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper for shorter horizon, witnessed a pull out of over Rs 71,000 crore, the highest among the fixed-income segment last month. Besides, overnight funds, which invest in securities with a maturity of one day, saw outflows of over Rs 8,800 crore. However, banking & PSU funds, which have a high allocation to highest rated bonds, received funds to the tune of Rs 4,770 crore.

"Fixed income categories, especially those having modified duration or average maturity less than a year witnessed net outflows during the month. However, this is on expected lines as these categories typically witness net outflows during the quarter end months on account of advance tax payment obligation," said Himanshu Srivastava, Senior Analyst Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India. Naveen Kukreja, CEO at Paisabazaar.com attributed the decline in monthly asset base to sell-off in debt schemes.

Equity-oriented funds continued to attract investments tracking the surge in domestic markets in December. Such funds saw a net infusion of Rs 4,432 crore last month. In comparison, net flow of Rs 933 crore was seen in November and Rs 6,015 crore in October. "The small cap and mid cap indices are underperforming currently. The industry has seen inflows in the large cap funds and it will continue to be biggest attraction among equity funds," Kukreja added.

Further, collection through systematic investment plan (SIP) has surged to over Rs 8,518 crore in December from Rs 8,273 crore in the preceding month. The asset base of SIP rose to an all-time high of Rs 3.17 lakh crore from Rs 3.12 lakh crore. Besides, gold exchange-traded funds saw an inflow of Rs 27 crore in December, while the same was over Rs 7 crore in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Iran state media claims 80 Americans killed by missiles

Tehran, Jan 8 AFP Iranian state television claimed that Wednesday missile strikes on bases in Iraq killed 80 Americans, in a report citing what it called an informed Revolutionary Guards source. Iran launched 22 missiles overnight at the Ir...

Malaysia ex-PM 'sought Abu Dhabi royal's help over scandal'

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 8 AFP Malaysias disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak allegedly sought help from Abu Dhabis crown prince to conceal wrongdoing linked to a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal, recordings released Wednesday by investigators showed...

Cong working committee likely to meet Saturday to discuss students' protests, violence in JNU

The Congress Working Committee under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi is likely to meet on Saturday to discuss the partys strategy and the political situation arising out of the students protests and violence in the JNU campus. According to...

Iran oil minister says oil price hike benefits Tehran - ISNA

Iran is benefiting from rising oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Wednesday following Tehrans missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.The trend of oil prices is up a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020