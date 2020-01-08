Chennai, Jan 08 (PTI):
Chennai, Jan 08 (PTI): Groundnut Kernels Rdy(80 Kg) Rs 5600.00 Groundnut Oil Rdy (10 Kg) Rs 1260.00 Groundnut Cake Rdy (70 Kg) Rs 2550.00 Gingelly Oil (10 Kg) Rs 2200.00 Castor Oil (15 KG) Rs 1950.00 Coconut Oil (15 kg) Rs 2550.00/2903.00 Vanaspati (15 kg) Rs 1310.00/1450.00 Palm Oil (10 kg) Rs 875.00 PTI RBSRBS RBS
