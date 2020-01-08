Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's TCL Electronics targets smaller cities, towns to raise market share in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:56 IST
China's TCL Electronics targets smaller cities, towns to raise market share in India

China-based TCL Electronics on Wednesday said it will follow a step-by-step approach to launch products to become a full-range player in India. The company, which introduced new range of TV and air conditioners for Indian consumers, also plans to enhance its presence in the smaller cities and towns in the country to increase its overall market share.

The company currently only caters to TV and AC segments in the country. "We will follow a step-by-step approach. We do not want to hurry as we want to provide right kind of service to our customers here," TCL India General manager Mike Chen told PTI.

He said the company will look at products like washing machines, refrigerators and air purifiers in the next phase of product introduction. Chen said the company is already covering 80 per cent of the tier-I tier-II cities in the country and is now looking at enhancing presence in tier-III and tier-IV towns.

"This expansion would also help us to get to the top three position in the TV segment in the country," he added. Commenting on the sales performance in the country, he said the company posted 267 per cent increase (year-on-year) in sales volume in 2019.

The company sold 80,000 TV units in India in 2017, 3 lakh units in 2018 and have closed last year with 10 lakh units, Chen said. He added the company would continue to be associated with IPL this year as well.

TCL was the sponsor of Delhi Capitals in last year's IPL tournament. Chen said the company would also commence operations at its Tirupati-based plant from June this year.

"Going ahead, we will also add new product categories besides TVs and ACs at the facility," he added. The facility would also be used in future for exports, Chen noted.

TCL introduced Google certified hands free voice control AI enabled android TV range. Its 55 inch TV is priced at Rs 49,990 and the 65 inch model at Rs 69,990.

The company also launched its AC range priced between Rs 26,990 and Rs 43,990. "We are much delighted to bring to the Indian market our prized offering; the line of AI and IOT powered smart air conditioners and AI Android TVs," Chen said.

TCL has invested Rs 2,000 crore to set up panel factory in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

HC: Ambulances are must at Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation MSRDC to consider deploying ambulances on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla said several per...

TikTok expands community guidelines to bring greater transparency for users

TikTok on Wednesday said it will remove content that threatens violence or depicts harm to individualsgroups based on attributes including religion, immigration status and national origin. The short-video platform, which has now expanded it...

Paytm launches all-in-one QR for merchants

Digital payments firm Paytm on wednesday announced the launch of its all-in-one QR for merchants across the country. This QR will enable merchants to accept unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based payment apps...

Indonesia deploys fighter jets, warships to disputed waters in China spat

Indonesia has deployed fighter jets and warships to patrol islands near the disputed South China Sea, the military said Wednesday, escalating tensions with Beijing after a diplomatic spat over trespassing Chinese vessels. President Joko Wid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020