ACG Capsules Launches ACGcaps HA the Platinum Standard in HPMC Capsules

  Mumbai
  Updated: 08-01-2020 16:48 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 16:48 IST
MUMBAI, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Capsules (ACGC) - part of ACG Group, the only supplier in the world offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, has announced the launch of its high quality and reliable ACGcaps HA. The new 'Platinum standard' in HPMC capsules, ACGcaps HA are inert, high performing & high-quality capsules, and enlarge the already comprehensive ACG Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC) based capsules portfolio.

Pharmaceutical companies encounter various challenges while working with new and varied formulations. This requires careful selection of the type of capsules with the right attributes for drug delivery. Attributes like solubility, moisture, disintegration, cross linking potential, uniform dissolution at different pH levels etc. are key to a successful finished formulation.

ACGcaps HA, a plant-based capsules supports such varied demands of the pharmaceutical industry for non-animal origin, fast dissolving, providing dissolution uniformity including for sensitive molecules that need to achieve desired dissolution in 0.01N HCl. The capsules display better suitability for hygroscopic and moisture sensitive ingredients. They are chemically stable, have reduced risk of brittleness, and hence are more resistant to breaking and cracking even at low relative humidity, an ideal option for encapsulation.

These capsules with high quality and high aesthetic appeal having excellent machinability would assist pharmaceutical customers to offer reliable products to the market.

The raw materials used are of high quality and are regulatory compliant and ACGcaps HA matches the pharmacopeia requirements for capsules. They also meet global cultural requirements being Halal and Kosher certified along with Vegetarian Society and Vegan approved. The capsules are preservative, gluten and allergen-free and are non-GMO verified.

Selwyn Noronha, CEO at ACG Capsules, said, "We are delighted to be launching the new ACGcaps HA- what we consider to be the Platinum standard in HPMC capsules. They have myriad benefits and as a result we expect to receive significant interest across markets of focus."

About ACG

ACG group is the world's only integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company absolutely committed to delivering exceptional solutions to the global pharmaceutical industry. The company's diverse product range of Capsules, Films & Foils, Engineering, and Inspection systems meets international regulatory requirements. ACG is committed to offering everything needed for efficient capsule and tablet manufacturing.

ACG has over five decades of experience and is present in over 100 countries, with more than 4,500 associates around the world. Our customer-centric approach has won us many loyal, satisfied customers and partners by nurturing relationships.

