Left Menu
Development News Edition

No crisis, preparing to deal with all kinds of situation: Pradhan on heightened US-Iran tensions

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 17:56 IST
No crisis, preparing to deal with all kinds of situation: Pradhan on heightened US-Iran tensions

With global oil prices hitting three-month high on heightened US-Iran tension, India is preparing to deal with all kinds of situations, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday, asserting that there was "no crisis" for the world's third-largest energy consumer. Crude oil prices rose to a three-month high of almost USD 72 a barrel soon after Iranian air-strikes against US-Iraqi military bases, but cooled off amid speculation that Tehran is opting for limited retaliation over the killing of its top general.

"There is no crisis," Pradhan told reporters here. "We are preparing to deal with all kinds of situations". He did not elaborate.

India is 84 per cent dependant on imports to meet its oil needs and any spike in global prices has a direct bearing on its economy. Not just imports but even domestic crude oil -- which forms the raw material for making petrol, diesel and other petroleum products -- is priced according to international benchmarks. The Middle East accounts for more than two-thirds of the country's oil imports, with Iraq and Saudi Arabia being the top suppliers.

Pradhan said Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to his counterparts in major oil supplying nations and conveyed India's concerns over the geopolitical situation since last week. "We are keeping an eye on the developments," he said.

Iranian strikes followed the killing of General Qassem Soleimani last week on US President Donald Trump's orders. Tensions have flared between the two nations since the US re-imposed sanctions on Iran last year over its nuclear programme. Pradhan said there are different dimensions and ramifications of the developing situation in the Middle East.

"India is a major consumer (of oil) and we are keeping a close eye on the developments," he said. Brent crude oil rose as much as USD 3.48 to USD 71.75 a barrel before slipping to below USD 69. West Texas Intermediate climbed USD 2.95, or 4.7 per cent, to USD 65.65 on the New York Mercantile Exchange but later retreated to USD 62.84.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) promised to keep supplies flowing to customers. While not a single drop of oil supply has been lost due to the escalation in tensions, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said in Abu Dhabi that OPEC was "not forecasting a shortage of supply unless we have a catastrophic escalation, which we don't see".

In India, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged on Wednesday after six consecutive days of increases. The retail pump prices of petrol in Delhi remained unchanged at Rs 75.74 per litre - the highest since November 2018 and diesel at Rs 68.79.

Since ‎January 2, petrol price has increased by 58 paise per litre, while diesel rates have gone up 83 paise. For an economy that is struggling to recover from a six-year low growth rate of 4.5 per cent, a spike in oil prices poses a significant risk as it will not just stoke inflation but also lead to higher outgo on government subsidies on cooking fuel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Will implement Motor Vehicle Act after reducing penalties: Raj minister

Rajasthan will implement the new Motor Vehicle Act only after reducing penalties, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said here on Wednesday. Khachariyawas said the state had the right to reduce penalties and his department had so...

Govt further opens up coal mining; allows non-coal cos to bid, removes end-use restriction

In a bid to attract investments and boost domestic coal production, the government on Wednesday approved promulgation of an ordinance to open up coal mining in the country to non-coal companies while removing restrictions on end-use of the ...

US News Roundup: Plan to relocate asylum seekers; Duncan Hunter to resign and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Americans increasingly critical of Trumps record on Iran, most expect war ReutersIpsos pollThe American public is increasingly critical of President Donald Trumps handling of Iran af...

Western powers condemn Iran attack targeting US troops

Paris, Jan 8 AFP Western powers on Wednesday condemned Irans missile attack on Iraqi bases housing US and other foreign troops, urging an end to the escalating crisis. Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles in the early hours of We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020