Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, gold prices retreat as worries abate over larger Mideast conflict

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 23:45 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, gold prices retreat as worries abate over larger Mideast conflict

Gold and oil prices retreated and equity markets rose on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said Iranian missile strikes on bases in Iraq had not harmed U.S. troops and damage was minimal, showing Tehran wanted to de-escalate a standoff in the Middle East.

Iran fired missiles at military bases housing American troops in Iraq earlier in the day in retaliation for last week's slaying by U.S. drones of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, a strike that raised fears of an escalating Middle East conflict. "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world," Trump said in an address to the nation.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq stock indexes recorded highs after Trump's remarks and crude oil prices tumbled, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate falling more than 4%. Gold had surged past $1,600 for the first time in nearly seven years in earlier trade, before paring gains as fears of a larger conflict abated amid softer U.S.-Iranian rhetoric.

The safe-haven yen fell from three-month highs against the dollar and the Swiss franc, another safe haven, also retreated. Brent oil futures slid off a four-month peak hit in frenzied early trade after the Iranian attack. Iran's long-term goal of a sphere of influence might be jeopardized if it attacks too aggressively, said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management in Tokyo.

"The impact on global risk assets will probably moderate from here as we are likely past the worst part of the crisis," Vail said in an e-mail. "Neither side wants a war." Investors are betting on a de-escalation in Middle East tensions, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management in Luxembourg.

MSCI's broad gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.21%, while bourses in Paris, Frankfurt and Milan rebounded. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.17% and emerging market stocks lost 0.13%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 198.71 points, or 0.7%, to 28,782.39. The S&P 500 gained 20.69 points, or 0.64%, to 3,257.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.56 points, or 0.77%, to 9,138.14. Spot gold fell almost 1% to $1,559.30 an ounce, having soared to $1,610.90 earlier in the session, its highest since March 2013.

A report showing a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles helped crude prices to fall. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude inventories rose by 1.2 million barrels during the week ended Jan. 3. Analysts had expected a decline.

Brent futures fell $2.49 to $65.78 a barrel and U.S. WTI crude declined $2.89 to $59.81 a barrel. WTI futures earlier hit $65.65, the highest since late April. U.S. Treasury yields rose after yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note overnight dropped to 1.705%, their lowest in more than a month, as worried investors bought U.S. government debt in a safe-haven move after the Iranian attack.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 9/32 in price to yield 1.8545%. The dollar index, tracking the unit against six major peers, rose 0.27%, with the euro down 0.32% to $1.1115.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.62% versus the greenback at 109.10 per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

London, Jan 8 AFP Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a historic statement Wednesday. We intend to step back as senior membe...

UPDATE 1-UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan to "step back" from being senior royals

Britains Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, said on Wednesday that he and his American wife Meghan plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britains royal family and work to become financially independent. We now ...

UPDATE 2-Turkey, Russia seek Libya ceasefire on Jan. 12 as rivals clash

Turkey and Russia urged Libyas warring parties on Wednesday to declare a Jan. 12 ceasefire as warring factions clashed and carried out air strikes in a conflict drawing increasing foreign involvement and concern.Turkey backs Fayez al-Serraj...

Houseboat of Nobel Laureate, wife blocked by protesters in Kerala backwaters

The houseboat of Nobel Laureate Michael Levitt was blocked in the backwaters here for some time by trade union activists, who were on a nationwide strike against the Centres anti-labour policies on Wednesday. Levitt, an American-British-Isr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020