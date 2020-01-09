Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as U.S.-Iran escalation fears fade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 00:06 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as U.S.-Iran escalation fears fade

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs after President Donald Trump's comments eased fears of an all-out conflict in the Middle East, as Iran retaliated by firing missiles following the death of an Iranian general last week in a U.S. airstrike. Trump said at a White House briefing on Wednesday that Iran's missile strikes overnight on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq had not harmed any Americans and that Tehran appeared to be standing down.

Global markets have been rattled by fears of turmoil in the Middle East after the U.S. killing of influential Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3 prompted the overnight strike from Iran. U.S. stock futures tumbled 1.7% overnight, but comments from Iran's foreign minister that the country did not seek an escalation and Trump's tweet that "All is well!" helped inject some calm early on Wednesday.

"The de-escalation nature of the (Trump) speech is really what the market is focused on," said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at Robert W. Baird. "It's Trump essentially saying that we're not going to retaliate to the missile attacks last night."

Trump's latest comments sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to all-time highs, previously hit on the first trading day of 2020 on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal. At 12:53 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 199.00 points, or 0.70%, at 28,782.68, the S&P 500 was up 20.72 points, or 0.64%, at 3,257.90 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 69.63 points, or 0.77%, at 9,138.21.

The blue-chip Dow was just below its all-time high as Boeing fell 1.3% after its 737-800 jet belonging to a Ukrainian airline burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc slid 6.2% as its quarterly profit missed expectations. Shares in rival CVS Health fell 1.5%.

Lennar Corp gained 2% after the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder beat quarterly profit estimates on lower home prices and mortgage rates. Adding to the upbeat mood, the ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls jumped by 202,000 jobs last month, much above the 160,000 rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.68-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 55 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 93 new highs and 9 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

London, Jan 8 AFP Britains Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America, the couple said in a historic statement Wednesday. We intend to step back as senior membe...

UPDATE 1-UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan to "step back" from being senior royals

Britains Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, said on Wednesday that he and his American wife Meghan plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britains royal family and work to become financially independent. We now ...

UPDATE 2-Turkey, Russia seek Libya ceasefire on Jan. 12 as rivals clash

Turkey and Russia urged Libyas warring parties on Wednesday to declare a Jan. 12 ceasefire as warring factions clashed and carried out air strikes in a conflict drawing increasing foreign involvement and concern.Turkey backs Fayez al-Serraj...

Houseboat of Nobel Laureate, wife blocked by protesters in Kerala backwaters

The houseboat of Nobel Laureate Michael Levitt was blocked in the backwaters here for some time by trade union activists, who were on a nationwide strike against the Centres anti-labour policies on Wednesday. Levitt, an American-British-Isr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020