Grand Designs: New Villa Collection Marks the Completion of The Apurva Kempinski Bali

  PTI
  • |
  Bali
  • |
  Updated: 09-01-2020 11:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 11:12 IST
Exclusive one-, two- and three-bedroom villas designed for complete privacy

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apurva Kempinski Bali has launched a collection of 43 beautifully appointed private villas, nestled in tropical gardens on the clifftops of Nusa Dua. Named after the mighty kingdoms that once ruled over Indonesia, the one-, two- and three-bedroom pool villas evoke the tropical characteristics of southern Bali, offering discerning visitors complete privacy, spacious indoor-outdoor living and a delectable flavour of Balinese life.

"The debut of our new villa collection means The Apurva Kempinski Bali is ready to welcome families or groups of any size, for any occasion; from intimate family escapes and show-stopping weddings, to board-level meetings and incentives," says General Manager Vincent Guironnet.

"The completion of the villas marks the final stage in our development, just in time for our grand opening. With 475 rooms, suites and villas, six dining outlets, an outstanding spa and a collection of versatile meetings and events spaces, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is one of the most dynamic, dramatic and breath-taking resorts on the Island of the Gods."

Hidden away among tropical gardens, each of the two-storey villas affords complete privacy. Self-contained plunge pools and outdoor terraces are surrounded by lush foliage and clever architectural features created by architect Budiman Hendropurnomo, who founded the Indonesia office of Denton Corker Marshal.

All of the villas offer private plunge pools and spacious outdoor terraces, while the larger options also feature kitchens and rooftop dining areas. Wood and stone-clad interiors are meticulously finished with rattan bamboo furniture, woven Sumba textiles and handmade woodcarvings from Bali and Java, giving guests a flavour of Bali's rich history of design and creativity.

"We have made tremendous efforts to showcase Indonesian heritage in the eyes of the world by incorporating the best local craftsmanship, philosophy and materials into the interior design," said Rudy Dodo, founder of Jakarta-based Trivium Design Group, which is responsible for interiors throughout the resort.

Private Kingdoms

Named after the kingdom that ruled from east Java in the 13th-Century, Singhasari One-Bedroom Villas offer a generous 202 sq m of living space that's perfect for couples, with a private pool and terrace on the ground floor and a king-sized bedroom and outdoor rain shower upstairs.

Sriwijaya Two-Bedroom Villas range from 200 to 460 sq m, with an additional twin bedroom and a rooftop lounge and dining area, while the Majapahit Three-Bedroom Villas open out onto their own tropical gardens, with private kitchens, spacious outdoor living area and room for six adults and three children to sleep, ranging from 637 to 891 sq m.

Set at the water's edge adjacent to the Apurva Wedding Chapel, the three-bedroom Nusantara Presidential Villa is the jewel in the resort's collection, with 1,379 sq m of indoor-outdoor space. Derived from the Sanskrit phrase for 'Indonesian archipelago', Nusantara is set over two spectacular levels, with a master suite, living area and 18-metre swimming pool on the ground floor and two additional bedrooms and an eight-metre infinity pool on the upper level.

With its self-contained facilities and magnificent ocean views, Nusantara Presidential Villa is the ultimate spot for a wedding reception or private event, with a private fully equipped kitchen and direct access to the Apurva Wedding Chapel.

In addition to staying in some of the most exclusive accommodation in Bali, villa guests also have access to the exclusive Villa Lounge, which offers around the clock refreshments in sumptuous surroundings.

Ten years after work began in 2010, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is now fully operational, thanks to the efforts of an enormous team of craftsmen, artisans, designers and architects. Their tireless work, time-honoured skills and unceasing attention to detail means that the stage is now set for discerning travellers to enjoy an unforgettable Balinese experience in the most striking new hotel on the Island of the Gods.

Please click here for Villa images, here for Resort images and here for the Hotel Profile video

www.kempinski.com - www.kempinski.com/press - www.discoveryloyalty.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063367/Exclusive_one__two__three_bedroom_villas_designed_complete_privacy.jpg

PWR

PWR

