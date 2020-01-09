Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs 6.3 pc labour productivity growth to attain 8 pc hike in GDP: Ind-Ra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 11:57 IST
India needs 6.3 pc labour productivity growth to attain 8 pc hike in GDP: Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research on Thursday said that the country will have to increase its labour productivity growth to 6.3 per cent to attain 8 per cent economic growth. The labour productivity growth in FY19 was 5.2 per cent.

"India will have to raise its labour productivity growth to 6.3 per cent to achieve 8 per cent GDP growth. And to attain nine per cent growth, labour productivity growth will have to be raised to 7.3 per cent," India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in a statement. This is 40.4 per cent higher than the level attained in FY19, it said.

Given the growth slowdown, this looks unlikely in the near term, but is not an insurmountable task, according to Ind-Ra. "Such levels of labour productivity growth have been achieved in the past...India's labour productivity growth, like other nations, came under pressure in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, especially during FY11-FY15," it said.

However, it recovered thereafter and grew at 5.8 per cent during FY16-FY19, it added. The challenge on the productivity front for India is two-fold, it said. "First, how to raise the overall labour productivity to a level that delivers the required GDP growth rate, and secondly how to lift the labour productivity in the lagging sectors so that growth is more evenly balanced and sustainable over the medium- to long-term."

Sectors such as manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply, transport, storage and communications "contributed significantly to the overall labour productivity during FY00-FY16". The sectors that lagged are construction, agriculture and mining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

US House to vote on preventing Trump from Iran war

Washington, Jan 8 AFP The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from waging war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Pelosi said that t...

Taiwan leader gets election boost from unlikely place: China

Taipei, Jan 9 AP A year ago, Taiwans leader was on the ropes. Then she got a boost from an unexpected corner Chinese President Xi Jinping. Polls indicate that President Tsai Ing-wen is poised to win a second four-year term on Saturday, a re...

Govt's 'dictatorship' should be fought with non-violence:Pawar

Against the backdrop of JNU violence, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the BJP-led central government is using dictatorial policies which need to be answered through the non-violent way of Mahatma Gandhi. He was speaking after flagg...

Vikings TE's gloves to go to charity after daylong saga

The daylong saga of the scam surrounding Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolphs gloves will have a happy ending. Early Wednesday afternoon, a person on Twitter posted a photo of a completed eBay auction on Vikings Kyle Rudolph Playoff Ga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020