Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW Group India delivers 9641 cars in 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 12:57 IST
BMW Group India delivers 9641 cars in 2019

Gurgaon, Haryana, India – Business Wire India

• BMW India registers sale of 9,000 units.

MINI India remains the most popular premium small car with 641 units. • BMW Motorrad India maintains the momentum with sale of 2,403 units.

BMW Group India has delivered 9,641 units of BMW and MINI cars in 2019. BMW India registered sales of 9,000 units and MINI India of 641 units. BMW Motorrad has continued its streak in the premium motorcycle segment with 2,403 motorcycles delivered to customers.

Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “2019 was not an easy year for the Indian automotive industry as various macroeconomic and structural conditions shook its foundations. BMW Group India stood its ground in this fierce environment with a slew of superior performing new products and very aspirational and desirable brands. We successfully initiated new consumers to come into the segment with the BMW 3 Series and the BMW X1. At the same time, we created a clear path for upgrade for segment users with the BMW X5, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW 7 Series. We have a healthy order book for the BMW X7 which is sold out for months. Though the industry is still facing difficult times, we are well prepared for 2020. We will always be competitive by remaining focused on our customers.”

Year

BMW

MINI

BMW Group

(Cars)

BMW Motorrad (Motorcycles)

2019

9,000

641

9,641

2,403

BMW India saw a significant contribution of over 50% coming from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X5, the BMW X3 and the BMW X1. A strong contribution also came from the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 3 Series.

The iconic MINI Hatch and the locally-produced MINI Countryman together commanded a share of over 70% in MINI India sales.

The momentum for BMW Motorrad India was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 85% in yearly sales. The BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.

Internet: www.bmw.in Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official

To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW Group India with the BMW 3 Series

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Alibaba praised by China's gay community for ad recognising same-sex couples

Online gay communities in China are lauding e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for releasing a subtle ad that appears to feature a gay couple returning home for the Lunar New Year.In the 20-second spot, a young man enters his home a...

US House to vote on preventing Trump from Iran war

Washington, Jan 8 AFP The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote Thursday to prevent President Donald Trump from waging war with Iran after he ordered the killing of a top general, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Pelosi said that t...

Taiwan leader gets election boost from unlikely place: China

Taipei, Jan 9 AP A year ago, Taiwans leader was on the ropes. Then she got a boost from an unexpected corner Chinese President Xi Jinping. Polls indicate that President Tsai Ing-wen is poised to win a second four-year term on Saturday, a re...

Govt's 'dictatorship' should be fought with non-violence:Pawar

Against the backdrop of JNU violence, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the BJP-led central government is using dictatorial policies which need to be answered through the non-violent way of Mahatma Gandhi. He was speaking after flagg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020