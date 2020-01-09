Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM meets economists, industry experts ahead of Budget

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 13:29 IST
PM meets economists, industry experts ahead of Budget

Ahead of the Union Budget for 2020-21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met economists and sector experts at the Niti Aayog to discuss the state of the economy and steps which can be taken to revive growth which is projected to drop to 5 per cent this fiscal. The high-profile meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, besides Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant and other senior officials of the think-tank.

Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, too was present at the meeting which discussed a host of issues, including those related to agriculture, infrastructure sectors. The meeting assumes significance as the government is in the process of formulating Budget proposals for 2020-21, the focus of which is likely to be on accelerating economic growth which is estimated to slip to an 11-year low of 5 per cent during 2019-20.

The Prime Minister on Monday interacted with top business tycoons to discuss the issues facing the economy and measures needed to boost growth and create jobs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her second Union Budget on February 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-British royal family hurt and disappointed by Harry and Meghan announcement

Britains royal family was hurt and disappointed by the shock announcement by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that they will step back from their senior roles and spend more time in North America, a royal source said. Harry and Meghans anno...

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 9.0.10 OTA for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 9.0.10 update for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T flagship smartphones with improved system stability, general bug fixes and an Android security patch for December 2019.The Over-the-Air OTA update is be...

Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes 406 km southwest of Anadyr, Russia

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck on Thursday 406 kilometers 252 miles southwest of Anadyr, Chukotka in Russias the Far East....

Pop singer Justin Bieber diagnosed with Lyme disease

Pop singer Justin Bieber on Thursday revealed that he has been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease which is a bacterial infection carried by ticks. The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to share his health update with his fans.While a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020