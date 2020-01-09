Left Menu
BMW Group India delivers 9641 cars in 2019

BMW Group India has delivered 9,641 units of BMW and MINI cars in 2019. BMW India registered sales of 9,000 units and MINI India of 641 units. BMW Motorrad has continued its streak in the premium motorcycle segment with 2,403 motorcycles delivered to customers.

Rudratej Singh, President and CEO, BMW Group India with the BMW 3 Series. Image Credit: ANI

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], Jan 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group India has delivered 9,641 units of BMW and MINI cars in 2019. BMW India registered sales of 9,000 units and MINI India of 641 units. BMW Motorrad has continued its streak in the premium motorcycle segment with 2,403 motorcycles delivered to customers. "2019 was not an easy year for the Indian automotive industry as various macroeconomic and structural conditions shook its foundations. BMW Group India stood its ground in this fierce environment with a slew of superior performing new products and very aspirational and desirable brands. We successfully initiated new consumers to come into the segment with the BMW 3 Series and the BMW X1," said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.

"At the same time, we created a clear path for an upgrade for segment users with the BMW X5, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW 7 Series. We have a healthy order book for the BMW X7 which is sold out for months. Though the industry is still facing difficult times, we are well prepared for 2020. We will always be competitive by remaining focused on our customers," added Singh. BMW India saw a significant contribution of over 50 per cent coming from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X5, the BMW X3 and the BMW X1. A strong contribution also came from the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 3 Series.

The iconic MINI Hatch and the locally-produced MINI Countryman together commanded a share of over 70 per cent in MINI India sales. The momentum for BMW Motorrad India was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 85 per cent in yearly sales. The BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to the premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

