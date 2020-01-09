Startup India tableau in Republic Day Parade

The government's flagship program Startup India, which aims to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, will see its tableau rolling down the Rajpath for the first time in this Republic Day Parade, an official said. The government launched Startup India in January 2016. Under this, a slew of incentives was announced such as tax holidays, inspector raj-free regime and capital gains tax exemption.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which deals with the subject, will depict about growing startup culture in the country in its tableau, the official said. Startup India aims at fostering entrepreneurship and promoting innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive to the growth of budding entrepreneurs.

There are 19 components under the Startup India action plan spanning across areas such as simplification and hand-holding, funding support and incentives, and industry-academia partnership and incubation. So far, the department has recognized 27,057 startups. Of these, maximum was in the IT services space followed by healthcare and life sciences, and education.

The recognized units are eligible to enjoy the incentives and benefits of Startup India.

