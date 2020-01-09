Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daffodil Software Debuts as an Emerging Niche Player in Zinnov Zones ER&D 2019 Ratings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 14:15 IST
Daffodil Software Debuts as an Emerging Niche Player in Zinnov Zones ER&D 2019 Ratings

GURGAON, India, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daffodil Software, a leading software services company, today announced that it has been positioned as an 'Emerging Niche Player' in the Zinnov Zones for ER&D 2019 ratings.

Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm that releases annual ratings for global engineering R&D services. Their pre-eminent rating aims at enabling business leaders across industries to make informed decisions in their partner selection across geographies for their Engineering and R&D led product and service initiatives.

In the Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services -2019, Daffodil Software has made it to the Emerging Niche Player list under the 'Overall ER&D Zones'. For this position, the ER&D capabilities of shortlisted companies are evaluated across 30+ parameters and sub-parameters such as specialization, Innovation & IP, Ecosystem Linkages, growth rate, R&D practice maturity, etc.

Daffodil's mention in the list can be accounted to its technology partnership with some of the renowned clients, consulting partnerships with AWS, diverse skillset, early adoption of new-age technologies, and experience of delivering hundreds of custom software applications. Moreover, the company has demonstrated innovative development practices with low code development using reusable technology extensions.

Besides being titled as the Emerging Niche Player, Daffodil Software is listed amongst 22 global engineering service providers under the 'ER&D Zones - Small and Medium Service Providers' category.

Speaking about Daffodil's position in the Zinnov Zones study, Yogesh Aggarwal (CEO, Daffodil Software) said: "We believe that our deep expertise in software engineering and early adoption of new-age technologies like RPA, Artificial Intelligence, etc. are contributing to our fast-paced growth in the recent years. Today, when software service providers are the drivers of digital transformation for businesses, we are proud that our engineering services are mature enough to help them out, irrespective of the scale, industry, or tech stack. The accreditation we received from Zinnov Zones validates it."

About Daffodil Software

For more than 20 years, Daffodil Software has been a trusted software technology partner to organizations across the globe. With our roots into innovation, tech agility, & time-proven processes, our team of 600+ technologists strives to shape the tech industry and help businesses elevate their value proposition through technology.

For more information, visit https://www.daffodilsw.com

About Zinnov

Zinnov was founded in 2002, and is headquartered in Bangalore, with presence in Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. They assist their clients by:

Research and strategy consulting for software service providers in the areas of Product Engineering and Digital Transformation;

Enabling companies to develop and optimize a global engineering partner strategy to achieve higher throughput, innovation, productivity, and cost savings; Growing revenue for company's products and services in India and other emerging markets;

Helping MNC GICs to consolidate their geographic footprint.

For more information, visit http://zinnov.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063981/Daffodil.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

India bans import of desiccated coconut priced below Rs 150 per kg

The government has banned imports of desiccated coconut priced below Rs 150 per kg, a moved aimed at discouraging inbound shipments of the commodity. Desiccated coconut is grated and dried form of coconut used in the food industry.Import of...

Report: Road accident in Iran kills 19 people, injures 24

A bus plunged into a ravine in northern Iran early on Thursday morning, killing 19 people and injuring 24, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported. According to the report, the accident happened in the northern province of Mazandaran. T...

WRAPUP 2-Iran investigation says Ukrainian airliner was on fire before crash

A Ukrainian airliner was on fire immediately before it crashed southwest of Tehran killing all 176 on board, according to an initial report by Iranian investigators.The Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kiev and car...

VP urges political parties to deeply consider proposal and evolve consensus

Expressing serious concern over rising money power eroding the credibility of the countrys democratic polity, Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has called for effective laws of Parliament in quick t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020