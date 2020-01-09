EU resumes probe into Boeing-Embraer deal, sets new April 30 deadline

The European Union's antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into Boeing's deal to buy the commercial arm of Brazil's Embraer, according to a filing posted on the EU's website on Thursday.

The EU's deadline for a decision is now April 30. The investigation was suspended until January 6.

Last month, the EU regulators looking into the $4.2 billion tie-ups had asked for more than 1.5 million pages of information and data on over 20 years of sales campaigns, which Boeing has now provided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

