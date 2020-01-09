Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese firms push ahead at CES despite trade war

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lasvegas
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:11 IST
Chinese firms push ahead at CES despite trade war

Chinese makers of televisions, smartphones and much more were very much present at the premier Consumer Electronics Show here, undeterred by their country's trade war with the US. "Companies are all capitalists, and I think everyone is just holding their breath," said analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights and Strategy.

"I think nobody wants to burn any bridges right now, and almost everybody is acting like there are not any issues." Titans such as Huawei, TCL, Skyworth, Hisense and Lenovo once again had eye-catching booths on the show floor where throngs of CES goers checked out their latest innovations. The number of Chinese exhibitors, overall, was down slightly with some smaller companies skipping the show, according to Sarah Brown, communications director of the Consumer Technology Association that runs the annual gadget extravaganza.

TCL showed off new 8K televisions and teased a set of new smartphones, one of them synched to super-fast 5G telecom networks, aimed specifically at the US market. "We can see that the relations between China and the US are getting better," TCL overseas business group general manager Harry Wu told AFP.

"At the same time we have a supply chain worldwide, no matter Mexico, Vietnam, India or other countries, we have plans to support our sales in the US." Wu held firm that TCL has not changed its focus or global business plans due to trade tensions between China and the US. TCL has gained ground fast in the US television market and sees an opportunity to take advantage of growing brand recognition by broadening its line-up of devices, according to senior vice president Chris Larson.

"TCL is huge in China but has factories in Mexico, so it ships goods from Mexico factories to get around tariffs," noted Techsponential analyst Avi Greengart. China-based Skyworth TV has chosen now to enter the US market with rich, big-screen televisions -- one an 8K model priced at $5,999.

Skyworth is a well-established TV brand in its home country. "Our high-end products are more mature and more competitive than ever," said Skyworth chief brand officer Leo Tang.

"We're confident that with the strength of our brand and the quality of our products, Skyworth can start gaining more traction in the US regardless of external challenges." Chinese companies were plentiful on the expansive show-floor at CES, which wraps up on Friday.

Huawei, which has been disparaged by the US government, had its wares on display as it has done at CES for years. "The fact that we have Chinese companies here is encouraging," said Creative Strategies technology analyst Carolina Milanesi.

"So they're not boycotting and they see the opportunity. At the end of the day, for all the brands, it's about reaching the biggest addressable market." Analysts noted that CES attracts a global crowd, and even though it takes place in the US alliances or deals made here could be aimed at cultivating business elsewhere. "CES is really a global show, so these companies are sometimes coming to CES but not with the US market in mind," said Brown of the Consumer Technology Association.

Out of an anticipated 170,000 attendees, 60,000 were expected to be from outside the US, according to Brown. "For certain, if you don't show up for this event, and you are from China, your potential for getting future business from the US goes down," said analyst Moorhead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Cabinet approves enactment of water resources management ordinance

In a bid to manage and regulate the water resources efficaciously, the Punjab Cabinet on Thursday paved the way for setting up a Water Regulation and Development Authority by approving enactment of The Punjab Water Resources Management and ...

Swimming-Peaty and Hosszu voted Europe's top swimmers

Olympic and world champions Adam Peaty of Britain and Hungarian Katinka Hosszu have been voted the best swimmers in Europe by national federations and officials of European governing body LEN. Individual medley queen Hosszu, winner of three...

UPDATE 1-Hungary PM says European conservatives losing influence, flags new party grouping

The European Peoples Party, the European parliaments umbrella centre-right bloc, is losing influence as it has shifted towards liberal and centrist policies which needs to change, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.If th...

Deaths in US due to alcohol doubled in past 20 years

Deaths due to alcohol consumption have doubled in the United States over the past 20 years shares a recently published local government report. In a recent report named Alcoholism Clinical and Experimental Research, experts found that death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020