Left Menu
Development News Edition

ABB Power Grids, Ashok Leyland team up for greener electric buses

Ashok Leyland and ABB Power Products and Systems India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the public e-mobility space to expand the ecosystem for efficient and greener electric bus transportation systems in India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:00 IST
ABB Power Grids, Ashok Leyland team up for greener electric buses
ABB's innovative flash-charge technology TOSA tops up the battery in just seconds. Image Credit: ANI

Ashok Leyland and ABB Power Products and Systems India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the public e-mobility space to expand the ecosystem for efficient and greener electric bus transportation systems in India. The pact outlines a partnership to develop a pilot electric bus based on ABB's innovative flash-charge technology called TOSA which tops up the battery in just seconds while passengers get on and off the bus.

This avoids the need to take the vehicle out of service for recharging every few hours or having a replacement bus ready, thus minimising the size of the fleet while increasing passenger-carrying capacity. "We are pushing the boundaries of e-mobility with our flash-charging technology TOSA for buses to contribute to a cleaner, greener and sustainable future," said N Venu, Managing Director, ABB Power Products and Systems India which represents the company's power grids business.

"The aim is to provide a zero local emission mass public transportation bus system with high passenger capacity. We are pleased to be working with Ashok Leyland in advancing responsible urban mobility," he said in a statement on Thursday. The government is promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs), in some cases planning on mandating it, to reach 30 per cent penetration of EVs by 2030. For operators, the switch to electric is a big ask.

Their primary challenge with battery-operated buses is to maximise passenger load carrying capacity and running time to make the whole operation economically viable as well as sustainable for the future. N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer at Ashok Leyland, said the company has always been at the forefront of innovation and indigenous technology.

"In this journey, to stay competitive in our domestic and global markets, we are joining hands with ABB to use their world-renowned TOSA technology on our e-buses to take forward our vision of expanding in the EV space," he said. At selected passenger stops, TOSA system connects the bus to the charging infrastructure and in a mere 15 seconds, the batteries are charged with a 600-kilowatt power boost. An additional few minutes charge at the final terminal enables a full recharge without interrupting the bus schedule.

TOSA fast-charging can save as much as 1,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide on a line covering six lakh km per year. It also offers operating cost savings of 30 per cent compared to an equivalent diesel-transit system. Ashok Leyland, the flagship of Hinduja Group, is the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world and the tenth largest manufacturer of trucks.

It has nine manufacturing plants -- seven in India, a bus manufacturing facility at Ras al Khaimah in UAE and one at Leeds in Britain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh tourist destinations shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Most of the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations Shimla, Kufri and Manali, witnessed sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, a day after widespread snowfall across the state, the Meteorological Department said. The l...

Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Tehran, Jan 9 AFP Iranian authorities have said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem, as...

No 'red carpet' welcome to envoys can absolve govt of 'crimes committed' in J-K: D Raja

No red carpet welcome to envoys can absolve the government of crimes they have committed in Jammu and Kashmir, the CPI said on Thursday, hitting out at the Centre over the visit of ambassadors to the region while denying entry to its own MP...

MP: 41 booked under NSA in 6 months for food/milk adulteration

The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked stringent National Security Act NSA against 41 persons in the last six months for alleged adulteration of food, milk and dairy products, an official said on Thursday. Besides them, cases have also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020