Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Airways-owner switches pilot as CEO quits

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:06 IST
British Airways-owner switches pilot as CEO quits
Image Credit: Pixabay

Global airline titan IAG on Thursday said its chief executive Willie Walsh had quit, after a long stint that saw him oversee the group's creation and rapid expansion, and would be replaced by Luis Gallego, head of Spanish division Iberia. Walsh stands down on March 26 ahead of retirement, the owner of British Airways said in a statement.

The announcement brings down the curtain on Walsh's 15-year career with BA and IAG. Starting as BA chief executive, he went on to oversee the 2011 merger of British Airways and Iberia. IAG has since expanded to include Aer Lingus, Level, and Vueling.

The Irishman also spearheaded a cost-cutting drive to compete with budget airlines, despite criticism from some quarters that this cheapened the brand of BA -- which once called itself the world's favourite airline. Walsh, 58, was originally a pilot at Ireland's Aer Lingus but rose to become chief executive, before taking up the same role at BA in 2005.

"Willie has led the merger and successful integration of British Airways and Iberia," IAG chairman Antonio Vazquez said in Thursday's statement. "Under Willie's leadership IAG has become one of the leading global airline groups."

But British Airways suffered major disruption in September when for the first time in its 100-year history pilots employed by the airline went on strike in a long-running pay dispute. "It has been a privilege to have been instrumental in the creation and development of IAG," Walsh said in the statement.

"I have had the pleasure of working with many exceptional people over the past 15 years at British Airways and at IAG. "Luis has been a core member of the team and has shown true leadership over the years and I have no doubt he will be a great CEO of IAG," Walsh added.

In London midday trading, IAG shares gained 1.0 per cent to 624.8 pence on London's benchmark FTSE 100 index, which was up half a percentage point overall. "Willie Walsh leaving BA has been very well telegraphed so the modest rise in IAG shares probably better reflects the overall market mood," said London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler.

"Iberia has been very much an equal partner in the group with BA in recent years so it makes sense that the Iberia chief Luis Gallego takes the reins." Lawler added that Walsh had navigated other "difficult times, including fuel prices spikes and cut-throat competition from budget airlines".

Iberia has yet to announce Gallego's replacement. "It is a huge honour to lead this great company. It is an exciting time at IAG and I am confident that we can build on the strong foundations created by Willie," Gallego said.

As Iberia chief since 2013, Gallego managed to return the airline to profitability after years of losses. He began his professional career in the Spanish Air Force before joining the commercial sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh tourist destinations shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Most of the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations Shimla, Kufri and Manali, witnessed sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, a day after widespread snowfall across the state, the Meteorological Department said. The l...

Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Tehran, Jan 9 AFP Iranian authorities have said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem, as...

No 'red carpet' welcome to envoys can absolve govt of 'crimes committed' in J-K: D Raja

No red carpet welcome to envoys can absolve the government of crimes they have committed in Jammu and Kashmir, the CPI said on Thursday, hitting out at the Centre over the visit of ambassadors to the region while denying entry to its own MP...

MP: 41 booked under NSA in 6 months for food/milk adulteration

The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked stringent National Security Act NSA against 41 persons in the last six months for alleged adulteration of food, milk and dairy products, an official said on Thursday. Besides them, cases have also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020