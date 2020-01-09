Left Menu
Ignite Mudra Brings the Iconic Michelin Man back on the Indian OOH Landscape

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Leading tyre manufacturer Michelin is back on the Indian outdoor landscape putting its iconic brand mascot the ‘Michelin Man’ in a new brand awareness campaign. The campaign tagline ‘For those who drive the change’ focuses on safety, longevity, and fuel-efficiency of Michelin tyres. The campaign is currently widely visible across various mediums such as TV, OOH, and Digital.

Ignite Mudra won the OOH mandate to strategically design and execute the campaign. The campaign has been crafted to endorse and to create awareness about the brand targeting the car owners who seek premium driving pleasure. The larger-than-life and attention grabbing OOH media adorned with the Michelin Man and the punch line was created to garner high visibility for the brand. The campaign has been executed across 15 cities including metros’ and mini-metros.

A rich mix of outdoor formats have been incorporated by Ignite Mudra to give a wider dimension to the campaign and create high value impact supporting the TV and Print campaigns currently running across the country.

The impact has been created due to strategic selection of media units, but what made the lasting impact is undoubtedly the strategy backed planning used for the campaign. The agency mapped the TG, their congregation and their typical day part analysis to develop the best plan that yielded the most effective impact.

“Michelin India’s #IndiaDrivesChange is our commitment to be a reliable partner in progress. We have weaved this ethos in this 360 degree communication approach, with OOH as a key pillar. We are happy with the innovations that Ignite Mudra has been able to bring in this space,” said Saradamani Dey, Director: Digital, Brand and Image, Communications, Africa India Middle East, Michelin.

“I feel extremely proud of our association with Michelin and would like to thank the client in trusting us with their OOH mandate. Our endeavour is always to deliver beyond the expectation of our esteemed clients. A brilliant creative by Michelin and backed with superior planning & execution has created a huge impact for the Brand,” said Gour Gupta, Founder Tribes & MD Ignite Mudra.

“At Ignite Mudra, we always try and analyse what would work best for the brand, be it use of technology, creative input or integrating experiential with OOH. With Michelin, we strongly felt that the Bibendum, a.k.a the Michelin Man, was the area of focus and innovations highlighting the same have been executed across cities further adding to the impact. At times a simple medium needs a simple solution which works best for the brand,” said Rahul Kakar C.O.O Ignite Mudra.

Ignite Mudra is one of India’s leading marketing solutions provider with expertise in the Out-Of-Home, Experiential & Retail domain. They have a rich portfolio of Blue Chip clients such as Pernod Ricard, Honda Motorcycles, Toyota, ITC, Michelin, United Spirits, One Plus, Pepsico, Axis bank, Gulf Oil, Oracle, HP, Legrand to name a few. Ignite Mudra today is one of the fastest growing agencies in India.

Image: Michelin Man back on the Indian OOH

