Left Menu
Development News Edition

Residential demand grew just 2 per cent in Delhi in 2019; Gurugram, Noida continue to struggle

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:18 IST
Residential demand grew just 2 per cent in Delhi in 2019; Gurugram, Noida continue to struggle

The demand for residential space registered a meagre 1.8 per cent growth in Delhi in 2019, while the market is still struggling in Gurugram and Noida despite improving infrastructure and lower interest rates, a report has said. Out of the 12 cities surveyed, 10 residential markets have shown positive market dynamics in the last quarter of the year, Magicbricks's PropIndex Report Q4 2019 said.

While some areas of the country faced downward pressure on prices and reduction in supply, searches remained robust in the affordable segment. The search trend suggests that India is looking for houses under Rs 4,000-5,000 per sq ft, it said. "In Delhi, the demand has started to pick-up, but the options are limited. While the city prices remained low in the last 5 years, an increase of 1.8 per cent in the last one year indicates a positive development for the residential segment of the city. The residential demand in Gurugram has been dull. However, the city's improving infrastructure could boost demand," the realty portal's report said.

It further said that Noida and Greater Noida markets are struggling to pick-up despite demand matching supply, affordability, and lower interest rates. While Noida's average prices fell by 10 per cent, Greater Noida witnessed an increase of just 3.6 per cent in the last 5 years.

The Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under PMAY has led to increased buyer interest in the affordable and lower-mid segment. Emerging localities in the price bracket of Rs 4,000-5,000/sq ft observed the highest consumer interest. The premium segment witnessed price declines in most tier-1 cities, as above Rs 10,000 per sq ft buyers looked for negotiated deals. The segments of Rs 20-30 lakhs, Rs 30-40 lakhs and Rs 40-50 lakhs each accounted for 10 per cent of the searches at the India level, the report said.

Magicbricks CEO Sudhir Pai said, "The findings indicate that consumer searches have remained robust in the affordable segment. While some areas of the country faced downward pressure on prices and reduction in supply, the search trend suggests that India is looking for houses under Rs 5,000/sq ft, making up a significant 40 per cent of the searches on Magicbricks." In most of the cities, supply-managed to keep pace with the demand.

"The highlight, however, is the south India market that continued to resist recessionary pressures, with prices appreciating in all three cities of Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru," Pai added. PropIndex also suggests that south Indian cities are doing commercially well and gathering pace due to infrastructure and connectivity with the main employment hubs.

Bengaluru has shown steady growth in the residential market, with a strong 25 per cent growth in the last 5 years. Hyderabad observed a consistent upward trend in prices, which rose by 3.8 per cent from Rs 5,400 per sq ft in July-September 2019 to Rs 5,600 per sq ft in October-December 2019.

The demand started to pick up in Chennai in the last one year, with prices moving in tandem, rising a moderate 5 per cent year-on-year· Big ticket infrastructure projects are driving the real estate activity in Navi Mumbai market, which unlike the rest of the country, has given an impressive 21 per cent return in the last 5 years

In Thane, prices grew by a moderate 6.8 per cent in the last 5 years, with a 1.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth. While investors remained at bay in Pune, end-users dominated the market, preferring established localities. The slow but steady rise in the city's prices came to a halt this quarter though, witnessing a marginal decline of 0.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

In Kolkata, despite the decrease in active listings and consumer searches, the city price index rose 2.1 per cent during the quarter, indicating a revival of the residential market, the report said. Demand in Ahmedabad has started moving towards the peripheral areas. Benefiting from a lower base, the city's prices grew by a decent 6.9 per cent year-on-year.

"The industry can recover from the liquidity crisis, as more trusted developers are dominating new supply and big-ticket projects like metros and roads are encouraging the sales volumes in the peripheral areas," the Magicbricks report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh tourist destinations shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Most of the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations Shimla, Kufri and Manali, witnessed sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, a day after widespread snowfall across the state, the Meteorological Department said. The l...

Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Tehran, Jan 9 AFP Iranian authorities have said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem, as...

No 'red carpet' welcome to envoys can absolve govt of 'crimes committed' in J-K: D Raja

No red carpet welcome to envoys can absolve the government of crimes they have committed in Jammu and Kashmir, the CPI said on Thursday, hitting out at the Centre over the visit of ambassadors to the region while denying entry to its own MP...

MP: 41 booked under NSA in 6 months for food/milk adulteration

The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked stringent National Security Act NSA against 41 persons in the last six months for alleged adulteration of food, milk and dairy products, an official said on Thursday. Besides them, cases have also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020