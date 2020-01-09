Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures back in record territory as Middle East tensions fade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Share
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 18:26 IST
US STOCKS-Futures back in record territory as Middle East tensions fade

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after the United States and Iran pulled back from new military action, while firming optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal put Wall Street back on track for fresh records.

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that Vice Premier Liu He will sign a Phase 1 deal in Washington next week, raising hopes that a prolonged tariff war between the two sides will come to a close. After a wobbly start in the new year on fears of an all-out conflict in the Middle East, nerves eased on Wednesday as Washington and Tehran looked to defuse the crisis after Iran's retaliatory attack following the killing of a top general.

At 07:23 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 107 points, or 0.37%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.75 points, or 0.36% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 48 points, or 0.54%. Investors are awaiting Friday's jobs report as well as the fourth-quarter earnings season, which begins next week. Earnings for the S&P 500 companies are expected to drop 0.6% in their second consecutive decline, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Apple gained 1.1% after government data showed iPhone sales in China in December jumped more than 18% year on year. Alphabet, Facebook and Twitter rose between 0.6% and 1.2% after Cowen Equity Research raised its price target on the stocks after their survey of U.S. ad buyers showed upbeat 2020 advertisement spending.

Starbucks Corp rose 1.5% after Barclays raised to "over weight", while Advanced Micro Devices Inc gained 2.5% after Mizhuo recommended "buy" on the stock, citing improving server market in 2020. Beyond Meat shares rose 1.6% after McDonald's Corp said it would expand its trial in Canada of vegan burgers made by Beyond Meat.

Coca-Cola Co was up 1% after Credit Suisse upgraded its stock to "outperform" as the brokerage expects revenue to grow at the high-end of the company's 4% to 6% forecast for several years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh tourist destinations shiver at sub-zero temperatures

Most of the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist destinations Shimla, Kufri and Manali, witnessed sub-zero temperatures on Thursday, a day after widespread snowfall across the state, the Meteorological Department said. The l...

Iran says Ukrainian plane turned back before crashing

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Tehran, Jan 9 AFP Iranian authorities have said a Ukrainian airliner, which crashed outside Tehran with the loss of all 176 people on board, had turned back after suffering a problem, as...

No 'red carpet' welcome to envoys can absolve govt of 'crimes committed' in J-K: D Raja

No red carpet welcome to envoys can absolve the government of crimes they have committed in Jammu and Kashmir, the CPI said on Thursday, hitting out at the Centre over the visit of ambassadors to the region while denying entry to its own MP...

MP: 41 booked under NSA in 6 months for food/milk adulteration

The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked stringent National Security Act NSA against 41 persons in the last six months for alleged adulteration of food, milk and dairy products, an official said on Thursday. Besides them, cases have also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020