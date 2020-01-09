BMW Motorrad sales increase by 10 pc to 2,403 units in 2019

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of German luxury carmaker BMW, on Thursday said its sales increased by 10 per cent last year at 2,403 units from 2,187 units in 2018. "Despite the turbulence in two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad has been successful by achieving double-digit growth," BMW Group India President and CEO Rudratej Singh said in a statement.

The company's brand strength is that it has something in store for everyone, he added. "We cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world," Singh said.

The company said sales momentum last year was primarily driven by G 310 R and the G 310 GS bikes which commanded a share of over 85 per cent in the yearly sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.