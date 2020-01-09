Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roadshows under 'Brand Canada' to be held across 10 Indian cities to attract investment

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 20:41 IST
Roadshows under 'Brand Canada' to be held across 10 Indian cities to attract investment

The Indo-Canadian Business Chamber and Air Canada on Thursday announced 'Brand Canada', a 10-city roadshow in India supported by the Trade Commissioner Service of the Government of Canada. The initiative will see Canadian provinces and companies travel to Indian cities between January and March in an effort to bring both countries closer through investment and business opportunities.

"India and Canada are natural partners with mutual priorities and policy initiatives. While the two countries have a busy trade corridor, there is still untapped potential in the tier-II cities of India. As part of our continuous efforts to enhance trade and investment, the primary objective is to take the Canada story and the economic brand to the interior parts of India," said Nadira Hamid, chief executive officer, Indo-Canadian Business Chamber. Andrew Smith, minister (commercial), High Commission of Canada in India, said, under 'Modi 2.0', India intends to double its economy to USD 5 trillion by 2025.

The cities of India will become economic powerhouses to help propel India to achieve that USD 5 trillion goal and partnering with Canadian businesses will help the country achieve that, he added. The first event is scheduled for January 13, 2020, in Gurugram and will move to cities like Indore, Jaipur, Aurangabad, Pune, Baroda, Bhubaneshwar, Ludhiana and Mysore. It will conclude on March 27 in Visakhapatnam.

These will be day-long events in each city with talks, presentations, discussions as well as trade kiosks that will help further accelerate ease of doing business in Canada for Indian investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell says U.S. Senate to move on unless House sends impeachment articles

The U.S. Senate will move forward with its own legislative agenda next week unless it receives articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.T...

"If you take stones, we will take bombs", says BJP MP

Alleging attack on a rally of patriots, BJP MP from Karimnagar in Telangna Bandi Sanjay Kumar has warned of retaliation with bombs if betrayers of the nation took to stones. Addressing a pro-CAA event at Warangal on Wednesday, he also char...

New mass protests in France as pension dispute grinds

Protestors poured into streets across France on Thursday in the latest mass demonstrations against a pensions overhaul that critics say would require millions of people to push back retirement. Unions are demanding the government drop its r...

Pakistan will never participate in anyone else's war again: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan will never get involved in other countries wars again and will serve as an example for other Muslim countries and lead them. Khan made the comments a day after he directed Foreign Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020