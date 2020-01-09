CII delegation meets LG, document on industrial growth in J-K released

A delegation of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Jammu and Kashmir Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan to discuss issues of development and economic growth in the union territory, an official spokesman said. The delegation led by CII Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chairman Rajesh Sharma congratulated the Lt Governor for administration's consistent efforts towards improving the overall environment for development of industrial sector and for making committed efforts for organising the upcoming global investors' summit in J&K.

The delegation apprised the Lt Governor about its steadfast efforts and prime focus on development of J&K's priority sectors. It also informed Lt Governor about the impediments that need to be immediately addressed for J&K's holistic development vis-a-vis improving the road, rail and air connectivity, extension of freight corridors up to J&K, industrial package for local industries, promotion of food processing and agro-based industries, taxation issues, extension of rehabilitation benefits to all the stressed loan accounts.

The trade body also said that it was keen on collaborating with the government by being a part of the advisory and consultation process to create conducive environment for growth of industrial sector in J&K. During the interaction, the Lt Governor also released CII document on "Agenda for Growth and Development for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir" and assured the delegation of necessary support from the government for ensuring balanced development with focus on inclusive growth, the spokesman said.

He informed the delegation that a robust and comprehensive industrial policy encompassing various aspects is in the offing which would address several unattended issues affecting the industrial growth and development in J&K.

