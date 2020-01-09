Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCLT terms Vaish report on CG Power as 'bogus'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 22:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 22:45 IST
NCLT terms Vaish report on CG Power as 'bogus'

In a relief to CG Power's sacked chairman Gautam Thapar, the NCLT on Thursday termed an audit report by Vaish Associates on the firm as "bogus", saying it will only rely on the report conducted independently or by a government agency in the matter. CG Power's board sacked Thapar after Vaish Associates' audit report, which itself is based on as many as 23 disclaimers, claimed that Thapar swindled Rs 3,000 crore from CG Power.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) said it will not rely on this report, unless done independently or after being ordered by the corporate affairs ministry or government agencies like Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). Only the government's investigation will be taken on record, the bench comprising Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and Rajesh Sharma said.

The tribunal kept the matter on alleged financial irregularities at CG Power for further hearing on January 23. Based on the Vaish's report, the corporate affairs ministry on November 25 sought to reopen the books of the company for the past five years ending March 2019. But, the NCLT had rejected this petition as well on the December 16.

Markets regulator Sebi banned Thapar and entities associated with him for three years, following which he moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which has asked the company to provide relevant documents to him. In November, the SFIO began a probe against CG Power and 15 group entities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Police clearance certificates in Goa to have QR code

In order to eliminate duplication or forgery, the Goa police on Thursday announced that police clearance certificates PCCs issued by them will henceforth have advanced security features, including QR code. Goa police spokesman said that hen...

Won't quit politics without giving jobs to youth, growth opportunities to all: Punjab CM

Amid slogans of Saada naara, Captain dobaraa, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday declared that he would not quit politics till he ensures jobs for the youth and opportunities for all to grow in a progressive Punjab. Addressi...

UPDATE 1-Iran mostly likely brought down Ukraine airliner with anti-aircraft missiles -U.S. officials

A Ukraine airliner that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people aboard, was most likely brought down accidentally by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles, U.S. officials said on Thursday.According to satellite data, one U.S. official said, the Uk...

Bristol-Myers confident of approvals linked to higher Celgene investor payout -Bristol exec

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is confident it will receive U.S. approvals for all three experimental drugs tied to a potentially higher payout for Celgene shareholders under terms of its acquisition of the U.S. biotech company, Bristols chief med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020