Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing releases communications on 737 MAX simulators it calls 'completely unacceptable'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 06:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 06:27 IST
Boeing releases communications on 737 MAX simulators it calls 'completely unacceptable'
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Boeing Co late Thursday released redacted versions of communications tied to the development of simulators used in the development of the 737 MAX it called "completely unacceptable." The 737 MAX was involved in two fatal crashes in five months that led to the plane's grounding in March 2019.

The planemaker added some communications "raise questions about Boeing's interactions with the (Federal Aviation Administration) in connection with the simulator qualification process. Unredacted versions of the messages were turned over to the FAA and Congress in December. Boeing said Thursday it is confident "all of Boeing's MAX simulators are functioning effectively" after repeated testing of simulators since the messages were written.

Boeing added the "communications do not reflect the company we are and need to be, and they are completely unacceptable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Ingram getting closer to return

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II returned to practice Thursday and participated for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 16 -- albeit mostly limited work with the rehab group. Ingram is listed as questionable for Satur...

UPDATE 1-Boeing releases internal messages on 737 MAX, calls them 'completely unacceptable"

Boeing Co on Thursday released hundreds of internal messages that raise serious questions about its development of simulators and the 737 MAX that was grounded in March after two fatal crashes, prompting outrage from U.S. lawmakers.In an Ap...

EU has a chance to make 2020 change for robust refugee protection: UNHCR

The UN refugee agency UNHCR is calling on the European Union EU to make 2020 the year of change for robust refugee protection. On Thursday, the agency issued a set of new recommendations, as Croatia and German preside over the EU Council du...

Shane Warne's 'Baggy Green' sold for over AUD 1 mn

The Baggy Green cap that former Australian spinner Shane Warne put up for auction for donating the amount to the bushfire relief fund, on Friday got sold for more than AUD 1 million. The bidding for the cap got closed earlier today, and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020