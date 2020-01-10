Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI announces auction of 63-Day Government of India Cash Management Bill

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the auction of a 63-Day Government of India Cash Management Bill.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 10:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:32 IST
RBI announces auction of 63-Day Government of India Cash Management Bill
RBI [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the auction of a 63-Day Government of India Cash Management Bill. The auction will be conducted using '"Multiple Price Auction" method.

The competitive bids for the auction will be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) between 10.30 a.m. and 12.00 noon. The result of the auction will be announced on the same day.

Cash Management Bills will have the generic character of Treasury Bills and their sale will be subject to the terms and conditions specified by the Government of India, as amended from time to time. Cash Management Bills are short term bills issued by the central government to meet its immediate cash needs. The bills are issued by the RBI on behalf of the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump says China trade deal may be signed shortly after Jan. 15

U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced last month that the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15, said on Thursday the agreement could be signed shortly thereafter.In an interview with the ABC TV affiliate in Toledo, ...

Tennis-Djokovic pulls Serbia into ATP Cup semi-final after surviving Shapovalov challenge

Serbias Novak Djokovic battled through a stirring challenge from rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov on Friday to propel his country into the semi-finals of the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney with a 4-6 6-1 7-64 victory.It was Djo...

Pakistan epitomises 'dark arts', no takers for its 'malware': India at UNSC

In a hard-hitting response, India said Pakistan epitomises the dark arts, but there are no takers for its malware after Islamabad raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN Security Council. One delegation that epitomises the dark ar...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. job growth seen slowing in December after robust gains

U.S. job growth likely slowed in December, but the pace of hiring probably remains more than enough to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade disputes. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020