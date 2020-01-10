Indian Medical Association Recommends Weight Management and Wellness Programs of VLCC

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

In a first in the fast-growing Wellness services segment in India, the Weight Management and Wellness Programmes of leading Beauty & Wellness brand, VLCC now has the “Weight Management and Wellness Program Recommended By Indian Medical Association” (IMA) stamp. This was announced by the company today, stating that it is the only weight management and wellness services player in India to have been given such a rating by the IMA.

The Weight Management and Wellness Program approval was received by VLCC after due diligence as well as a process and technical expertise audit by IMA, covering the company’s wellness and weight-management delivery process and results thereof.

VLCC’s weight management and wellness programmes are based on dietary modification, physical activity regimen, therapeutic body therapies and behavioural counselling and are customised for each individual. These programmes are delivered in each of its Wellness centres by teams of specialists including nutritionists, physiotherapists, fitness experts and behavioural counselors, under the supervision of a medical doctor. VLCC currently operates over 250 Wellness & Beauty centres across over 150 cities in 16 countries spanning South Asia, Middle East and East Africa.

Speaking on the approval, Mrs. Vandana Luthra, Founder & Co-Chairperson, VLCC Group said, “We are indeed encouraged to be recommended by IMA. It is further affirmation that VLCC’s scientifically validated solutions and delivery processes are safe and effective. We have been able to achieve this distinction through consistent investment in R&D and highly qualified professionals as well as sustained and strict adherence to best-in-class service delivery standards. VLCC has always been the flag bearer of the industry by introducing the best, most scientific weight management and wellness solutions with a clear focus on measurable outcomes. We will continue to invest in technologies, experts, methods and proprietary processes to transform human lives.”

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Datta, Honorary Finance Secretary, IMA said, “Non-communicable and lifestyle diseases like obesity and overweight and their related illnesses, while being easily preventable, are fast becoming public health hazards in India. The country’s curative healthcare delivery infrastructure is being increasingly burdened with the strain of managing such illnesses, whereas it would be far better deployed addressing life threatening and communicable diseases. VLCC, with their process-driven wellness and weight-management programmes, is playing an important role in preventive healthcare delivery. We would urge other constituents of this ecosphere to also adopt scientifically validated service delivery methodology."

Established in 1989, VLCC is a pioneer and leader in the Wellness & Beauty domain in India, having handled over 10 million customers and delivering over 170,000 kgs of weight-loss annually. Nearly 60% of its customers for weight-management and wellness services are individuals with medical conditions. A majority of its 4,500 employees are subject matter experts including medical doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, fitness trainers and cosmetologists. It deploys 2% of its annual revenue in R&D and has a multi-national team of over 70 specialists and experts across 10 countries who spearhead this effort.

Over the years, with its wellness and beauty solutions positioned as affordable, effective and safe, VLCC has emerged as a category leader in the domain with several first-in-class consumer-centric market offers like Assured Results, Money-back Guarantee, EMI-based payments and special discounts for senior citizens as well as the adolescent obese.

About Indian Medical Association (IMA)

Founded in 1928, Indian Medical Association is the only representative, national voluntary organization of Doctors of Modern Scientific System of Medicine, which looks after the interest of doctors as well as the well-being of the community at large. With over 3,25,000 doctors as its members through more than 1,700 local branches in 32 States and Union Territories in India, it is the largest Association of medical doctors in India.

A founding member of the World Medical Association, IMA objectives include promoting and advancing medical and allied sciences in all their different branches and promoting the improvement of public health and medical education in India; maintaining the honour and dignity and upholding the interest of the medical profession and promoting co-operation amongst the members thereof; and, working for the abolition of compartmentalisation in medical education, medical services and registration in the country and thus to achieve equality among all members of the profession.

IMA has complimented many Government Programmes like Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme, Anemia Free India, Leprosy, Child survival and Reduction of Infant Mortalities and has provided all assistance and expertise to ensure making healthcare accessible, affordable, qualitative and timely delivery for all.

About VLCC Group

Founded by Mrs. Vandana Luthra as a beauty and slimming services centre in 1989, VLCC is today widely recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of beauty and wellness products and services and also enjoys a high level of consumer trust. The VLCC Group’s operations currently span 350+ locations in over 165 cities and 16 countries across South Asia, South East Asia, the GCC Region, and East Africa. VLCC manages one of the largest chains of Slimming, Beauty & Fitness centers across Asia; operates one of Asia’s largest networks of vocational education academies in Beauty & Nutrition; and, manufactures in Switzerland and the company’s cGMP-certified plants in India and Singapore, a comprehensive range of skin care, hair-care and body-care products as well as nutraceuticals under the VLCC Natural Sciences™, Skin MTX™, BelleWave™, VLCC Slimmer’s™, VLCC Shape Up™, Specifix™ and VLCC Wellscience™ brands, which are not only used as consumables in treatments and therapies at all VLCC Wellness Centers globally but are also retailed through over 250,000 retail outlets and beauty salons across Asia and Africa.

Image 1: Dr. Ramesh Kumar Datta, Honorary Finance Secretary, IMA Vandana Luthra, Founder & Co-Chairperson, VLCC, Jayant Khosla, Managing Director & Group Head, VLCC, Dr. SK Poddar, Hony. Assistant Secretary, IMA

Image 2: Vandana Luthra, Founder and Co-Chairperson, VLCC

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.