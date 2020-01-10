Silver futures slip on weak cues

Silver futures on Friday slumped by Rs 191 to Rs 46,388 per kg as participants cut down their bets on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery tumbled by Rs 191, or 0.41 percent, to Rs 46,388 per kg in a business turnover of 3,139 lots.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in May fell by Rs 203 to Rs 46,971 per kg in 11 lots. In the international market, silver prices traded 0.28 percent lower at USD 17.89 an ounce in New York.

