Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite sales dip, Merc maintains pole position for 5th straight year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 14:48 IST
Despite sales dip, Merc maintains pole position for 5th straight year

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday said it remained the market leader in the domestic luxury car segment for the fifth straight year in 2019, selling 13,786 units. However, this was 12.7 per cent lower from 2018, when it had sold 15,538 units.

In the December quarter, the Pune-based company clocked sales growth of 3.3 per cent, selling 3,781 units -- its highest ever quarterly volume, it said in a statement. The company also sounded bullish about 2020 and said it will continue with its product offensive, which will begin with the launch of an all-new GLE on January 28.

The company said it could maintain its pole position on the back of a record 54 per cent growth in its performance vehicles segment led by the CLA, GLA and GLS models, whose new generation variants will be available from Q2 of 2020. Mercedes will also be the first luxury car maker to completely transition into BS-VI portfolio with petrol and diesel models shortly.

"Amidst strong macroeconomic headwinds, our volumes in Q4 also grew by 15.41 percent from Q3 2019, taking the overall volume to 13,786 units in 2019, down 12.7 percent from 2018," the company said. Against this, rival BMW saw its volumes dip 13.8 per cent to 9,641 units in 2019 from 11,105 units in 2018. The German carmaker despatched 9,000 BMWs and 641 Minis in the year. Besides, its two-wheeler brand BMW Motorrad sold 2,403 motorcycles last year.

The third German player Audi is yet to disclose its sales numbers. Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and Chief Executive Martin Schwenk said, "We are satisfied with our performance in 2019 despite facing strong macroeconomic headwinds, specifically in the first three quarters. We were able to positively influence customer sentiment with our solutions and achieved the new best ever Q4."

The year 2020 is going to be another important year for the firm and it continues to be optimistic about mid- to long-term prospects, he added. The company had an overwhelming response to its entire BS-IV portfolio and it is now ready with the all-new BS-VI range, ahead of the deadline, he said.

This year the market will witness a strong product offensive from Mercedes-Benz, beginning with the new GLE, followed by some of the most significant product introductions from its global portfolio, including those without any predecessors, Schwenk said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Violence no solution, peace required for progress: Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that peace is necessary for progress as it has been proven that violence has not solved any issues. He also disapproved of arson and damage to property and vehicles saying that if someone wants t...

Saina Nehwal crashes out of Malaysia Masters after losing to Carolina Marin

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday crashed out of Malaysia Masters after losing in the quarterfinals. The world number 11 lost against Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin 21-7, 21-7 in straight games. Marin had dominance in the whole game a...

Indian TV channels worried as revised regulations threaten business

HIGHLIGHTSIndias biggest television broadcasters are criticizing new regulations set to be imposed by the government.The regulator has ordered operators to offer more services under basic network capacity fee.Industry leaders have argued th...

Steel Ministry to host launch of Purvodaya-Accelerated Development of Eastern

Ministry of steel in partnership with CII and JPC is organizing the launch of Purvodaya-Accelerated Development of Eastern Region through an Integrated Steel hub, in line with Prime Ministers Vision for focused development of the Eastern St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020