UPDATE 1-Euro zone government bond yields close to recent highs with trade deal in sight

European government debt yields dipped on Friday but stayed near their recent highs as fears of conflict in the Middle East dissipated and investors re-focused on a warming of trade relations between the United States and China. A Phase 1 deal is expected to be signed by the pair next week, the first staging post in ending a dispute which had threatened to hammer global growth and boosted demand for safer assets such as bonds.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said preparations for the second phase of talks would start immediately afterward, although most analysts believe China would rather wait until the U.S. presidential election in November. "We do not exclude warm words being said on that topic at the phase one signature ceremony next week, but we suspect a strong appetite to sweep the issue under the proverbial carpet until the U.S. election," ING analysts said in a note to clients.

Italian yields fell by a greater extent, hitting three-week lows after Italian industrial production rose unexpectedly by 0.1% month-on-month in November. The benchmark German Bund yield was down 0.9 basis points at -0.23%, close to the one-week high of -0.213% reached the day before.

Rene Albrecht, a rates strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt, said the small decline was due to some concerns still lingering in the market. "There is always a threat and this situation (U.S.-Iran conflict) can escalate in the near term and so there is some caution running through the market," he said.

"I think prices are good for a buying opportunity," he added. Most other 10-year bond yields in the bloc had fallen by around 1 bp as well. Italy was the outlier, with its 10-year bond yield down 6.3 bps at 1.311%, their lowest since Dec. 18.

Daniel Lenz, also a DZ Bank strategist, said the fact that there has been no negative news stemming out of Italy contributed to the rise in the price for Italian debt. "There was a lack of negative news which is a good thing when we talk about Italy," he said.

Late on Thursday, U.S. Treasury yields fell after strong demand at a $16 billion auction of 30-year bonds drove prices higher. The U.S. non-farm payrolls report is due later on Friday, and economists polled by Reuters expect the number to fall to 164,000 in December from 266,000 in November. That's still relatively strong, because November's rise was exceptional.

"Markets are primed for a decent reading," ING analysts said. "A slow drift higher in rates is the correct trade" unless the number of jobs added in the United States falls far more or tensions between the United States and Iran escalate. Federal Reserve officials have been signalling that U.S. interest rates are likely to stay at current levels. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, for example, said on Thursday that last year's rate cuts helped to reduce recession risks, and he expected no change in rates for the foreseeable future.

