Registrations for 13th Annual India Chemical Industry Outlook Conference 2020 begins

Indian Chemical Council (ICC), the apex national body dedicated for the growth and development of the Indian Chemical Industry will host its 13th Annual Indian Chemical Industry Outlook Conference 2020 on February 13 and 14 2020 in Mumbai.

Indian Chemical Council. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[ India], Jan 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian Chemical Council (ICC), the apex national body dedicated for the growth and development of the Indian Chemical Industry will host it's 13th Annual Indian Chemical Industry Outlook Conference 2020 on February 13 and February 14 in Mumbai. The focus of the two-day event will be on Leveraging the Uncertainty and Disruption in the chemical landscape.

Hailed as one of the most crucial conference for the stakeholders of the chemical industry for over a decade, the conference will have over 40 eminent speakers from India and across the globe. Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadanand Gowda, and Bob Patel, President, International Council of Chemical Association and CEO, LydonellBasell, will be the Chief Guests at the conference.

Registrations for the conference are currently open. The Indian Chemical Industry is an industry-of-industries with a combined turnover of USD 160 billion which is growing at 100 basis points faster than the economic growth of the country.

With the 13th Annual India Chemical Industry Outlook Conference 2020, Indian Chemical Council in association with Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals will initiate meaningful conversations around important chemical industry trends, such as digital future of the industry, global mergers and acquisitions, and on downstream speciality chemicals. "Chemicals are indispensible element of modern life, touching nearly all the aspects of human activity. The per-capita consumption of chemicals is about one-tenth of the world indicating the latent potential demand of chemicals, said Vijay Sankar, President, Indian Chemical Council, speaking about the conference.

"The chemical industry is facing multiple challenges across the world and this conference attempts to bring in the latest insights to help grow the chemical industry and experts views on how these challenges are going to being addressed," he added. "Currently, with the global mega trends, the Indian Chemical Industry is compelled to move closer to the customer where collaboration and convergence are becoming the driving force for the overall growth of the Industry. With this conference, we are bringing in Indian and global experts to share their solutions on growth models that the Indian chemical industry needs to embrace. This has become one of the best platforms for industry interaction on the latest in the world of chemical industry," said HS Karangle, Director General, Indian Chemical Council.

