Godrej Interio eyes 25 pc revenue growth next fiscal

  Kolkata
  Updated: 10-01-2020 16:52 IST
  Created: 10-01-2020 16:52 IST
Godrej Interio, the furniture brand of Godrej & Boyce, is eyeing a revenue growth of 25 per cent in the next financial year. In the current fiscal, the division is expecting to clock a revenue of Rs 2,400 crore in home and office furniture combined.

"We are expecting a 25 per cent growth in the revenue of furniture (Godrej Interio) division next year from Rs 2400 crore this fiscal to Rs 3000 crore in the next financial year", COO of Godrej Interio Anil Mathur said. He said the market for office furniture is growing across the country with more and more companies opting for creating social office space which supports health and well- being of its employees.

"The idea of social office is gaining currency because the current generation of millennials are more result-oriented in their approach and not process-oriented," he told reporters here. In the office furniture segment, the company's estimated revenue would be Rs 1500 crore this fiscal, which is expected to go up to Rs 1800 crore in the next financial year.

The division has three manufacturing hubs at Mumbai, Pune and Haridwar, with the central warehouse located at Mumbai..

