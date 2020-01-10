Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling and Wilson promoters must provide exit option to minority shareholders: InGovern

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:17 IST
Sterling and Wilson promoters must provide exit option to minority shareholders: InGovern

Shareholder proxy advisory firm InGovern has petitioned Sebi to force promoters of Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd to provide an exit offer to minority shareholders alleging failure of promoters to keep the promise made in the IPO document. Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd got listed on the BSE and the NSE on August 20, 2019, after promoters belonging to the Shapoorji Pallonji Group made an offer for sale of shares.

"The offer for sale of shares resulted in promoters raising Rs 2,850 crore through the IPO," InGovern Research Services said in a report. "While the objects of the IPO were to enable the promoters to repay loans amounting to Rs 2,563 crore to SWSOLAR within 90 days of listing, the company has received only Rs 1,000 crore on December 31, 2019, i.e., 133 days after listing." This non-fulfilment of obligations by the promoters as per the objects of the offer has resulted in a loss of over 60 per cent in investment value for IPO investors as stock price has fallen from the issue price of Rs 780 to Rs 310, resulting in a loss of Rs 1,700 crore for public minority shareholders, it alleged.

Sterling and Wilson Solar hit back at the proxy advisory firm contending that the report is "malicious, misleading, defamatory" and contains "factually incorrect and unverified statements". "The author of the report has acted irresponsibly as he has neither found it appropriate to ascertain the facts nor provide us with a draft of the report for our response. This appears an attempt to malign the reputation of the promoters using the media," the company said adding the objects of the IPO was to provide liquidity to the shareholders.

"The utilisation of the proceeds was an added intent of the promoters and cannot be directly construed to be the object of the offer. The Promoters would like to state that this intent is intact and is suitably demonstrated by facilitating repayment of Rs 1000 crore as committed by December 31, 2019," it said. InGovern said the non-utilisation of the IPO proceeds for the stated purpose was tantamount to change of objects of the IPO from what was stated in the prospectus. "This has resulted in aggrieved minority public shareholders."

It said the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, allow for the dissenting shareholders to be provided an exit offer by the promoters, in cases where there is a change in objects of the issue/ offer in the IPO prospectus. In this case, where shareholders have suffered significant erosion in the value of their holdings solely due to the non-utilisation of funds as per the objects of offer of the IPO, Sebi must force the promoters to provide an exit offer to shareholders at a price as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, it said. Shriram Subramanian, founder and MD of InGovern, said, "Overall, a huge loss of reputation for the promoters of the SWSOLAR, the SP group. With substantial -- over Rs 1,700 crore -- erosion of wealth of public minority shareholders, and loss of investor trust for a group that seemed to have a stellar reputation. In order to redeem this reputation, the SP group should provide an exit option for public minority shareholders. This is a demand from minority shareholders and Sebi should force the promoters to provide an exit option for minority public shareholders."

The company however denied any wrongdoing. "Being an offer for sale (OFS), the promoters were under no obligation to mention the utilisation of proceeds. In fact, the promoters made this disclosure in good faith even though it was not required by law. There is thus no legal default as is being sought to be made out." It went on to deny the allegation of being uncooperative with credit rating agency ICRA saying Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd is no longer rated by ICRA for the last few years. "ICRA was unable to withdraw its earlier rating due to its requirement to have an NOC from each and every consortium banker. This matter took time and has now been completely resolved and ICRA has withdrawn its rating of SWPL on January 6, 2020."

India Ratings is the agency which does the rating of SWPL and in its report, there is no such comment of 'non-cooperation', it said. The company said the board of directors while approving the repayment schedule levied additional interest of 100 basis points and there is no financial loss to Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd on account of reschedulement and "it is illogical to link the stock price reduction to this aspect."

"The sensationalism in this report is more an attempt to further erode investor wealth rather than its stated objective of working in the interests of the investors," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

AIADMK will post big win in urban local body polls: Minister

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Friday said he was confident of the AIADMK registering a big victory in urban local body elections. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of distributing Pongal gift package to r...

Always maintained we should wait for facts to emerge: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn on Friday said people should wait for proper facts to emerge before commenting on any matter after Delhi Police released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case. The police have said that one of the suspects was JNUSU ...

Bengal BJP takes out rally against 'worsening law and order'

The West Bengal BJP, having received a green signal from the Calcutta High Court, took out a rally in the city on Friday against the worsening law-and- order situation and rise in rape cases in the state. The high court, however, asked the...

Lakmé Academy Powered by Aptech Launches Winged - India s First Hair & Makeup Reality Web Series

Winged is looking for Indias first hair and makeup superstar Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirLakm Academy powered by Aptech LAPA, one of the leading beauty training institutes in India, has launched Winged - Indias first Hair and makeup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020