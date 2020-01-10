Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya cement, power plants used illegally mined coal;

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:48 IST
Meghalaya cement, power plants used illegally mined coal;

Illegal coal mining in Meghalaya has come as a boon to cement factories and captive power plants as they allegedly did not have to pay royalty, taxes and other statutory levies, a report by an independent committee of the National Green Tribunal said. The panel also recommended legal action against the cement factories and power plants that allegedly evaded paying an amount of over Rs 423 crore as royalty and VAT/GST on the illegally mined coal used by them.

The NGT had banned unscientific and unsafe rat-hole mining of coal in Meghalaya in 2014 though it intermittently allowed transportation of already mined coal from time to time. Rat-hole mining involves digging of narrow tunnels, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal.

The horizontal tunnels are often termed "rat-holes", as each just about fits one person. "Illegal rat-hole coal mining in the State of Meghalaya came as a boon to these Cement Manufacturing Plants and Thermal Power Plants as it virtually exempted them from payment of royalty, taxes and other statutory levies payable on more than two-third of the coal consumed by them," the committee, headed by former high court judge Brojendra Prasad Katakey, said in the report submitted to the NGT last month.

Appointed in August last year, the committee is backed by a representative from the Dhanbad-based Indian School of Mines and the Central Pollution Control Board. "No royalty, taxes and any other statutory levies have been paid to the State of Meghalaya on the illegally mined coal utilized by these Cement Plants and Thermal Plants during the Audit Period resulting in a huge loss to the State exchequer," said the report, a copy of which is with PTI.

The panel has recommended that the state government, Ministry of Environment and Forest and the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board initiate legal action against each of the cement factories and the thermal power plants who has used illegally mined local coal after a ban on the rat-hole coal mining since April 2014. The recommendations were made after the committee found out that the cement companies and its power subsidiaries have purchased illegally mined coal in the name of "slate", a non-fuel mineral, to circumvent the ban imposed by the NGT on illegal rat-hole coal mining, the report said.

It said the panel detected a gap of 39.37 lakh MT between the quantity of coal required to produce the reported quantity of clinker and the electrical power, and the coal purchased from legal sources by these companies "has been met from the illegally mined coal". "Demand for a huge quantity of illegally mined coal from these plants has also sustained and supported a wide scale illegal rat-hole coal mining in the State of Meghalaya in flagrant violation of a ban imposed by the NGT," it said.

By circumventing the coal mining ban, the cement firms evaded payment of royalty, contribution to the Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund (MEPRF), GST, contribution to District Mineral Fund (DMF) and other statutory duties, the report alleged. Upon scrutiny, the committee found out that the cement companies and their power subsidiaries have allegedly evaded Rs 423.19 crore payable on royalty and VAT/GST, it said.

The panel also came down heavily on the police and the administration for allegedly not taking any action to prevent the use of illegally mined coal by these plants. Rather, they had tried to regularise and justify the use of illegally mined coal by the firms.

The Meghalaya chief secretary was also directed to review the quantity of clinker and power produced by each cement plant and thermal power plant and the quantity of coal purchased by each of them from legal sources to produce such reported quantities of clinker and/or power. It was also recommended to the Meghalaya government to realise from the cement companies and their power subsidiaries who used illegally mined coal Rs 400 per tonne of coal and deposit it in the MEPRF..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Puzzlement in Ethiopia as Trump claims hand in Nobel prize

Video of US President Donald Trump saying he had a hand in the latest Nobel Peace Prize has gone viral in Ethiopia after Trump asserted that he had made a deal to save the country. The comments during a rally in the US on Thursday dont ment...

RFL case: ED charges Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder, Malvinder Singh of money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate Friday filed a charge sheet against former Fortis Healthcare promoters Shivinder Singh and his brother Malvinder before a Delhi court in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd...

Iran denies missile downed Ukrainian plane

Tehran, Jan 10 AFP Irans civil aviation chief denied Friday that a missile downed a Ukrainian airliner which crashed killing all 176 on board, dismissing claims of a catastrophic mistake by Tehrans air defences. The declaration came as Tehr...

Eviction of Sikhs: Punjab to send fact-finding team to MP

Chandigarh, Jan 10 PTI&#160;Amid reports of eviction faced by 500 Sikhs from a scheduled tribe block in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday decided to send a fact-finding team to ascertain facts and ensure that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020