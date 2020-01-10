Left Menu
Siemens to decide by Monday on controversial Australian coal mine project

  Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  Updated: 10-01-2020 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:07 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Engineering giant Siemens will decide by Monday on its involvement in the development of a controversial Australian coal mine being built by India's Adani, CEO Joe Kaeser said on Friday.

Speaking after meeting climate activist Luisa Neubauer in Berlin, Kaeser told journalists he had offered her a seat on the supervisory board of the group's new Siemens Energy division. Neubauer did not join the news conference. Siemens' contract to provide signaling technology to the coal mine's railway is worth 18 million euros ($19.97 million), Kaeser said.

The Australian government last year approved the construction of a new coal mine in Queensland by Adani that is expected to produce 8-10 million tonnes of thermal coal a year. Australia is one of the world's largest carbon emitters per capita because of its reliance on coal-fired power plants. ($1 = 0.9015 euros)

