Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whistleblower allegations: Infosys says audit committee finds no evidence of financial impropriety

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:49 IST
Whistleblower allegations: Infosys says audit committee finds no evidence of financial impropriety
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Infosys Ltd on Friday said its audit committee has found no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct, virtually giving a clean chit to CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy who were accused by anonymous whistleblowers of rigging the company's balance sheet. In October, Infosys had informed stock exchanges of having received anonymous whistleblower complaints alleging certain unethical practices by the top management. It then started a probe into the matter and roped in external investigators.

"The Infosys audit committee finds no evidence of financial impropriety or any executive misconduct. We had a long investigation," the company's Chairman Nandan Nilekani said at a press conference. According to him, the investigation team, which consisted of the independent legal team of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, and the auditing firm and PriceWaterhouseCoopers had done 128 interviews with 77 people, identified 46 custodians for all the relevant documents and data, reviewed over 2,10,000 documents from electronic data sources, and the total data which they have processed is eight terabytes.

Expressing his happiness with the outcome of the investigation, Nilekani said Parekh and Roy have emerged from this stronger. "They (Parekh and Roy) are people who are thorough professionals. They came here to make a difference, they've already made a difference. The last two years since Salil has been here, the company has changed dramatically for the better," Nilekani said.

Stating that the allegations were "substantially without merit", Infosys on Friday offered a point-by-point rebuttal to the allegations made in the complaints. "The audit committee took the anonymous whistleblower complaints very seriously and commissioned a thorough investigation with the assistance of independent legal counsel. The audit committee determined that there was no evidence of any financial impropriety or executive misconduct," Infosys Audit Committee Chairperson D Sundaram said in a statement.

In one of the letters dated September 20 and signed by 'Ethical Employees', it was alleged that Infosys CEO Salil Parikh as well as its Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy engaged in forced revenue recognition from large contracts not adhering to accounting standards. There was another updated complaint also. The complaints were placed before the audit committee on October 10, and to the company's non-executive board members on October 11. After that, Infosys had said it was roping in an external law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations.

US market regulator SEC had initiated a probe into the matter, while Rosen Law Firm had said it was preparing a class-action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Infosys' investors in the US. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had also sought additional information on the issue, while the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), part of the corporate affairs ministry, is also looking into alleged accounting lapses at the firm. Infosys, in its statement on Friday, said the company continues to cooperate with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Indian regulatory authorities. On the stockholder class-action lawsuit, it said the company intends to vigorously defend the litigation.

Nilekani added that Infosys is a model of strong corporate governance, and the company's handling of these allegations from start to finish has been consistent with these high standards of governance. The investigation concluded that allegations around revenue recognition, bypassing large deals approval process, visa costs and exits in the finance team were unsubstantiated.

"On the basis of the interviews conducted and forensics review was undertaken, the investigation concludes that all allegations regarding personal matters of the CEO are without merit," he added. To a question on how the company would maintain the checks and balances to avoid recurrences of such episodes and how it would restrict the disgruntled employees getting access to data and then leaking to media, Nilekani said it is yet to be examined whose handiwork it was.

"If you mean that this is done by disgruntled employees it needs to be examined. So I would not make that assertion. It could be done by anybody. It could be done, maybe by employees. But equally possibly it's done by somebody outside. So I would not get into a conclusion," he said. While respecting the Whistleblower Law in the United States, Nilekani said there was a possibility of 'weaponization' of the law somewhat similar to the misuse of the Right to Information Act and the Public Interest Litigation in India. "In general, you can also have the weaponization of this law also. Now, this is not an uncommon thing in India. If you look at the Right to Information Act, which is a very noble thing. It's mostly used by guys to find out why the other guy got a promotion."

"Or if will look at the public interest litigation. Usually, they tend to be private investigations disguised as public interest litigation, or they are publicity interest litigation," Nilekani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran after attack on U.S. allied troops -Mnuchin

The United States is imposing additional sanctions on Iran as a result of its attack on U.S. troops in Iraq this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.We are announcing additional sanctions against the Iranian regime, Mnuch...

NATO chief backs assessment Iran missile downed plane

Brussels, Jan 10 AFP NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday he had no reason to doubt reports from Western capitals suggesting an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian airliner, killing 176 people.I will not go into details about our in...

SP shows 'Chapaak' to its workers in Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party on Friday took its workers here to a screening of the Deepika Padukone starer Chapaak. The SP workers in large numbers saw the film for which seats at a cinema hall were booked by the party, Samajwadi Party spokesperson ...

US STOCKS-Dow surpasses 29,000 as investors look past weak jobs data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday crossed the 29,000 mark for the first time, as gains in technology and healthcare stocks offset concerns from a report showing slower-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in December.The main U.S. indexe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020