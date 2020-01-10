Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sachin Bansal's Chaitanya India Fin Credit applies for universal banking license

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:38 IST
Sachin Bansal's Chaitanya India Fin Credit applies for universal banking license

Within four months of Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal acquiring majority stake in Chaitanya India Fin Credit, the microlender on Friday said it has applied to RBI for universal bank license. Bansal had acquired Chaitanya in September with an investment commitment of Rs 739 crore.

The Reserve Bank, which is very selective about who enters the banking fray, had earlier made universal bank licenses available on tap. If given a license, Chaitanya will be the second microlender after the West Bengal-focused Bandhan to be granted a universal banking license. Other microlenders operate as small finance banks.

"Building a universal bank is a reflection of our commitment to provide financial services to those who need them most," Bansal, chief executive, Navi Technologies, which had invested in Chaitanya said. Chaitanya was founded in 2009 and operates 40 branches in Karnataka, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Jharkhand, an official statement said. "Our vision is to go beyond what hitherto has been broadly defined as 'financial inclusion' and provide access to formal financial services using technology that people can use intuitively and easily," Bansal said.

The company statement said it aims to make banking simple, accessible and affordable through a consumer-centric and technology-driven approach. Chaitanya will focus on retail and small enterprises segment, the statement added.

Navi Chief financial Officer Ankit Agarwal said the company's aim is to look at a customer's financial journey in its entirety and not just concentrate on "episodic transactions". RBI had discontinued its practice of what had turned out into one round of licensing for universal banks in a decade, after selecting Bandhan and infra lender IDFC as successful applicants among over two dozen in the fray in 2013.

Amongst those who were rejected were industrial conglomerates, brokerages and also a microlender. The RBI has since then come out with fresh guidelines in 2016, making such licenses 'on tap', but made public its discomfort to let in industrial conglomerates, realty players and brokerages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

TDB not to file fresh affidavit in Supreme Court regarding on entry of women in Sabarimala

The Travancore Devaswom Board TDB will not file a new affidavit regarding the entry of women in Sabarimala, said TDP President N Vasu on Friday. As of now, we need not file any additional affidavit in SC apart from what has been filed in 20...

Industrial output grows 1.8 per cent in November last year

The Index of Industrial Production IIP recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent in November compared to the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The cumulative growth for April-November 2019 over the corresponding period l...

Hong Kong issues travel warning on Iran after escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions

Hong Kong warned its residents on Friday to avoid non-essential travel to Iran, days after Tehran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian commander. Issuing a red ale...

Bumrah becomes India’s highest wicket-taker in T20s

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became Indias highest wicket-taker in the T20 Internationals after he dismissed Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka in third and final T20 series against Sri Lanka here. Bumrah has now 53 T20 wicke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020