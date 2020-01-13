Left Menu
Development News Edition

India imposes anti-subsidy duty on imports of copper wire rods from 4 nations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 13:59 IST
India imposes anti-subsidy duty on imports of copper wire rods from 4 nations
Representative image Image Credit: (Pxhere)

India has imposed anti-subsidy duty for a period of five years on copper wire rods from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam after concluding a probe that these imports have impacted domestic players. In a notification, the finance ministry said that it has imposed the anti-subsidy or countervailing duty after considering the final findings of the commerce ministry's investigating arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

DGTR has recommended imposition of the duty on the imports of 'continuous cast copper wire rods' from these four countries. "The countervailing duty imposed under this notification shall be levied for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier)...," the notification said.

In its probe, the DGTR had concluded that the products have been exported to India from these countries at subsidised prices. Last year, domestic players had filed an application before the directorate stating alleged subsidisation of the products from these four nations, and requested the initiation of an anti-subsidy investigation.

It had stated that the domestic industry has suffered material injury due to subsidisation of the product and the injury has been caused by the subsidised imports of the goods originating in or exported from these countries. The duty imposed was in the range between 2.47 per cent and 10.27 per cent on the landed value of the product in India.

The petitioners had alleged that the producers/exporters of the goods in these countries have benefitted from the "actionable subsidies" provided at various levels by the governments of these countries. Countervailing or anti-subsidy duty is a country-specific duty which is imposed to safeguard domestic industry against unfair trade subsidies provided by the local governments of the exporting nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Separatists will 'stink for 10,000 years', China says after Taiwan vote

Separatists will leave a stink for 10,000 years, the Chinese governments top diplomat said on Monday, in Beijings most strongly worded reaction yet to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wens re-election on the back of a message of standing up to Bei...

EXCLUSIVE-India warns palm oil buyers against Malaysian imports – sources

Indian palm oil importers have effectively stopped all purchases from Malaysia after the government privately warned them to shun product from the country following a diplomatic spat, industry and government sources said.The warning, issued...

Indonesia, UAE sign USD 23 bn investment deals: officials

Jakarta, Jan 13 AFP Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates have struck nearly USD 23 billion in business deals, including agreements in the energy sector and on infrastructure projects, the Southeast Asian nation said Monday. The investment...

C crisis: Aus may list Koalas as 'endangered', announces $76 mn emergency fund for trauma-hit

The Australian government on Monday said it might declare Koalas as an endangered species after the population of the cuddly animal suffered an extraordinary hit in the unprecedented devastating bushfires, which destroyed 30 per cent of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020