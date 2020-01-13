Colliers International India Completes Over 125 Projects Providing Technical Due Diligence Services: Colliers International India

Colliers International India is pleased to announce that it's Technical Due Diligence team has recently completed 125 marquee projects for leading investors and clients. The dedicated team of professionals at Collier's provides technical assistance to investors and clients through the due diligence of projects and property.

"A Real Estate investment could become unviable if faced with challenges such as structural problems, environmental risks or compliance issues. Appropriate Technical Due Diligence, in turn, offers clarity regarding technical and construction issues for investors, developers, landlords, occupiers, and public bodies," says Jatin Shah, National Director, Managing Director & Chairman Office at Colliers International India.

The technical due diligence services are part of Colliers International India's Advisory Services, where the team's endeavor is to provide unparalleled and unbiased technical advice to Real Estate clients in making informed decisions. Collier's expert services in this space include; review of architectural aspects and analysis, structural review and assessment, MEP services review and analysis, effective cost assessment and schedule assessment.

Increasing incomes, urbanization and economic growth are driving space requirements for residential and commercial purposes. In addition, sectors such as education, healthcare, E-commerce, and logistics also have become preferred asset classes for investments. Policy reforms and initiatives such as REIT have helped in increasing investor confidence in this sector. Keeping this growing requirement in mind, Colliers has devised a comprehensive portfolio of Technical Due Diligence experts, who provide assistance tailored to the clients' needs throughout the entire transaction.

"Our dedicated team along with a network of internal specialists with established reputation for expertise, response and accuracy has delivered unmatched technical due diligence services for project sizes ranging from single properties to major nationwide portfolios of asset classes including office, residential, industrial, hotel and retail spaces to maximize the potential of property for our clients," said Argenio Antao, Chief Operating Officer, Colliers International India.

For Technical Due Diligence services, please share the requirements at http://technicalduediligenceservices.colliers.com/vas

To view the detailed Technical Due Diligence services, click here.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate service and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of the property for real estate occupiers, owners, and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.