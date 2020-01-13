Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walmart lays off 56 employees in India; denies 2nd round of downsizing in Apr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 15:57 IST
Walmart lays off 56 employees in India; denies 2nd round of downsizing in Apr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Walmart India on Monday said it is letting go 56 of its employees, including eight from senior management level, as part of restructuring exercise. The company, which operates 28 cash-and-carry stores in the country, said it is looking at ways to operate more efficiently.

"We are also looking for ways to operate more efficiently, which requires us to review our corporate structure to ensure that we are organized in the right way. As part of this review, we have let go 56 of our associates across levels at the corporate office," Walmart India President & CEO Krish Iyer said in a statement. All of the 56 impacted associates, eight in the senior management and 48 in the middle as well as lower management, have been offered enhanced severance benefits and out placement services to support their transition, he added.

Iyer, however, ruled out a second round of layoffs in April, terming the speculation as baseless and incorrect. He said the company remains committed to growing its B2B cash and carry business in India.

Walmart opened six new best price modern wholesale stores, one fulfilment centre and the company's sales grew 22 per cent in 2019, he added. "We have recently made significant investments to serve our members better and will continue to do so. This includes investments in our brick and mortar stores as well as e-commerce.

"Our members are increasingly becoming omni-channel shoppers. We are thus investing heavily in technology and have a healthy pipeline of best price stores. This will provide our members a true omni-channel and convenient shopping experience in the future," Iyer noted. Layoffs at Walmart's brick and mortar business began after it bought a majority stake in e-commerce retailer Flipkart in an around USD 16 billion deal in 2018.

Walmart, as per its strategy to strengthen presence in the Indian market and also compete head-on with global rival Amazon, had announced a mega deal to pick up 77 per cent stake in Flipkart. Walmart had started B2B e-commerce in July 2014 from its Lucknow and Hyderabad 'Best Price Store' and was later extended to other stores.

It was among one of the first companies in India, which had adopted the omni-channel retail system by integrating online and offline formats here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Warne wants five-match India-Australia Test series in next calender cycle

Spin legend Shane Warne on Monday called for a five-match Test series, including a daynight game between India and Australia next season, after Virat Kohli asserted that his side is willing to play with the pink ball Down Under later this y...

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, lava

Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning spewed from a volcano south of the Philippine capital on Monday, grounding hundreds of flights as authorities warned of a possible explosive eruption.Fine grit weighed down trees and t...

We don't feel secure, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities: JNUTA to HRD Ministry

The JNU Teachers Association JNUTA on Monday told the HRD Ministry that they do not feel secure on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities. In a meeting with HRD Ministry officials, a five-member JNUTA ...

Trump impeachment trial fight for Bolton testimony echoes Monica Lewinsky

Twenty-one years ago former White House intern Lewinsky was at the center of a tug-of-war over whether she would testify in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. Now it is Bolton, fired last September from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020