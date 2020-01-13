Govt invites proposals to study Japan's textile, apparel industry

The government has invited proposals from consulting firms to undertake a study on Japan's textile and apparel industry to boost domestic exports and enhance mutual collaboration. The selected firm will assess areas of partnerships that can be explored between India and Japan.

It will also analyse various trade agreements signed by Japan, including the comprehensive economic partnership pact (CEPA) with India, tariff preferences received from major trading partners, its most traded products globally -- including in bilateral trade with India, tariff and non-tariff measures faced by Indian exporters, among others. The proposed study will include aspects such as size and structure of industry, major units, role of Japanese importing conglomerates, trends in production (apparel & textiles), size of the domestic market, domestic consumption patterns, contribution of the sector to the Japanese economy, size of domestic textile machinery manufacturing, areas of partnerships that can be explored with India in the machinery segment etc, the Textiles Ministry said in the Request for Proposal.

