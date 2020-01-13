Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt invites proposals to study Japan's textile, apparel industry

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:37 IST
Govt invites proposals to study Japan's textile, apparel industry

The government has invited proposals from consulting firms to undertake a study on Japan's textile and apparel industry to boost domestic exports and enhance mutual collaboration. The selected firm will assess areas of partnerships that can be explored between India and Japan.

It will also analyse various trade agreements signed by Japan, including the comprehensive economic partnership pact (CEPA) with India, tariff preferences received from major trading partners, its most traded products globally -- including in bilateral trade with India, tariff and non-tariff measures faced by Indian exporters, among others. The proposed study will include aspects such as size and structure of industry, major units, role of Japanese importing conglomerates, trends in production (apparel & textiles), size of the domestic market, domestic consumption patterns, contribution of the sector to the Japanese economy, size of domestic textile machinery manufacturing, areas of partnerships that can be explored with India in the machinery segment etc, the Textiles Ministry said in the Request for Proposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Warne wants five-match India-Australia Test series in next calender cycle

Spin legend Shane Warne on Monday called for a five-match Test series, including a daynight game between India and Australia next season, after Virat Kohli asserted that his side is willing to play with the pink ball Down Under later this y...

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, lava

Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning spewed from a volcano south of the Philippine capital on Monday, grounding hundreds of flights as authorities warned of a possible explosive eruption.Fine grit weighed down trees and t...

We don't feel secure, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities: JNUTA to HRD Ministry

The JNU Teachers Association JNUTA on Monday told the HRD Ministry that they do not feel secure on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities. In a meeting with HRD Ministry officials, a five-member JNUTA ...

Trump impeachment trial fight for Bolton testimony echoes Monica Lewinsky

Twenty-one years ago former White House intern Lewinsky was at the center of a tug-of-war over whether she would testify in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. Now it is Bolton, fired last September from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020