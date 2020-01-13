Tata Motors commences bookings of BS-VI compliant PV range

Tata Motors on Monday said it has commenced bookings of the BS-VI compliant versions of Tiago, Tigor and the Nexon. The new range would be launched later this month and customers could book the vehicles for Rs 11,000 at any of the company dealerships or product websites, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"Tata Motors has been vigorously working towards a seamless transition to BS-VI. We are delighted to have reached this milestone and are elated to be the first in the business to announce the introduction of an entire range of BS-VI products at once," Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles (PV) Business Unit Mayank Pareek said. This newly designed and refreshed range is in alignment with sustainability guidelines while still delivering segment-leading performance, he added.

"We hope that our new range will contribute towards a cleaner and greener India while providing innovative transport solutions to customers and industry alike," Pareek said. With the new range, the company plans to streamline its portfolio to bring performance and feature enhanced products to its customers, he added.

