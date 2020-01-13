Left Menu
Development News Edition

MS Dhoni's ad for Cars24, Kia Motors' Seltos campaign draw ASCI flak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:06 IST
MS Dhoni's ad for Cars24, Kia Motors' Seltos campaign draw ASCI flak
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter

A Cars24.com advertisement featuring cricketer M S Dhoni has been found "misleading" for the false impression of instant payment to sellers, industry's self regulatory body ASCI said on Monday. Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) also reprimanded South Korean auto major Kia Motors for its sports utility vehicle Seltos' campaign for manifesting disregard for safety.

The industry body has been formed to protect the interests of the consumers and has a code of conduct, which has been adopted by all its members and shares details on complaints received. For October, complaints against 344 advertisements were investigated, of which 80 were withdrawn by the advertisers, an official statement said, adding that its Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) evaluated 264 advertisements.

Cars24's campaign featuring Dhoni creates an impression that every sale of car would be eligible for 'Instant payment', which is not the case, it said. The ASCI guidelines for celebrities were also violated as no adequate evidence was provided of the celebrity's due diligence, the statement added.

Kia Motors' radio advertisement for its SUV titled 'He doesn't play by the rules. He plays with them' and 'Inspired by the badass in you' was found to be implying that one shouldn't care about the traffic rules, the statement said. "It manifests a disregard for safety and encourages negligence," it added.

Beauty salon chain Shahnaz Husain Group was reprimanded because the 'SPF25' claim was inadequately substantiated, the statement said. Of the 264 advertisements evaluated by the CCC, complaints against 137 advertisements were upheld, which included 89 from the education sector, 29 from healthcare, four from personal care and two from food and beverages, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

ED tells SC it has prima facie found that JP Morgan has transacted in violation of FEMA norms and a complaint has been lodged.

ED tells SC it has prima facie found that JP Morgan has transacted in violation of FEMA norms and a complaint has been lodged....

Zimbabwe finance minister sticks to 3% growth forecast despite poor rains

Zimbabwes finance minister maintained on Monday that the countrys economy would grow 3 this year despite poor rains that have hurt some crops and persistent power cuts that have hit mines and industry. The southern African nation is experie...

EXCLUSIVE-"Grieving nations" to discuss legal action against Iran over downed airliner - Ukraine

Five nations whose citizens died when an airliner was shot down by Iran last week will meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible legal action, Ukraines foreign minister told Reuters.Speaking at the sidelines of an official visit to Sin...

Chopper scam: Court dismisses Christian Michel's plea for action against ED, CBI officials

Delhi court has dismissed an application filed by middleman Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, seeking an inquiry into ED and CBI officials meeting him in Tihar jail without its permission. Special Jud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020