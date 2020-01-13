Veteran Indian-origin journalist appointed Chief Executive of S Africa-based wire service ANA

Vasantha Angamuthu, a veteran Indian-origin journalist, has been appointed as the Chief Executive of South Africa-based wire service African News Agency (ANA). Angamuthu, who has undertaken several major projects in her career including the transition to democracy in 1994 under anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, said that she was excited about her task of growing a strong African partner network.

"I am honored to be at the helm of Africa's premier news and content syndication business," Angamuthu said after her appointment was announced by ANA chairperson Iqbal Survė. "We go forward with a purpose – to use content and information to power Africa's growth and development.

"We look forward to growing our strong Africa partner network; being the platform that takes African storytelling to the globe and building a business invested in the future of this continent and supporting the success of media businesses around Africa," Angamuthu said. ANA, launched in 2016, has 42 major media networks across the continent as members, reaching over 68 million consumers.

Among major projects, Angamuthu has undertaken in her career spanning more than three decades are political coverage of the transition to democracy in 1994 under Mandela and implementing the consolidation and redesign of the vast number of titles within the oldest print media group in South Africa, Independent Media (IM). Before taking up the position of chief strategy officer for IM, Angamuthu worked as the vice president of content and product development at Hindustan Times Media Limited (HTML).

Angamuthu has also won international acclaim for her projects to use the media for social change at IM, including campaigns to help fight the scourge of racism and violence against women in South Africa. Survė said Angamuthu had been part of the executive team working on the Africa strategy since it was initiated at IM.

"Her creativity, innovative mindset, leadership and keen understanding of the media industry will be invaluable to ANA's growth strategy," Survė said.

