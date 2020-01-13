Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suez Canal Economic Zone to set up investment arm

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 22:06 IST
Suez Canal Economic Zone to set up investment arm

Egypt wants to create an investment arm to channel funds to projects along the Suez Canal to take advantage of proximity to one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, the chairman of The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) said.

The government has been directing billions of dollars of investment over recent years to upgrade infrastructure around the Suez Canal, seeking to attract the logistics, maritime services, manufacturing, information technology and power industries. The zone, one of the country's megaprojects, has been in the pipeline for at least two decades but has received fresh impetus since Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi became president in 2014, with the government hoping it will become a major engine of growth and jobs.

"We'd like to see a financial arm to this ... It can go into partnership with developers. It will go to banks and lending banks and investment banks and so on to create a particular opportunity," SCZone Chairman Yehia Zaki said on Sunday at a meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt. "We are now preparing its scope and incorporation. The intention is to create an investment and commercial arm."

The SCZone is made up of six ports and four industrial zones scattered along the waterway, through which passes almost 10% of world trade, or 18,000 ships a year. Zaki, who took up his post five months ago, said the SCZone has been working with financial institutions and banks to monetise land, infrastructure and cash flow.

"We can go to special bonds, we can go to multilateral development banks, we'll go to commercial banks," he said. The government has built tunnels under and bridges over the canal and laid out highways as well as desalination, electricity and water treatment plants. It is also expanding its natural gas network to boost supplies from new fields both on and offshore.

The zone has projects to build new cargo terminals at ports at East Port Said and Sokhna and is upgrading other ports at Adabiya, West Port Said, al-Tor and al-Arish. The SCZone last month signed a contract with a consortium led by Toyota Tsusho Corp, owned by Japan’s Toyota Group, to set up a roll on, roll off terminal at East Port Said at an investment cost of almost $160 million.

It is also nearing agreement with Dubai World on a deal to develop the port areas with potential investment of $600 million, Zaki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nominations for high-stakes Delhi polls set to kick off tomorrow

Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections will begin on Tuesday as the Election Commission is set to issue the notification for the February 8 polls on the same day. Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangula...

BJP says author has withdrawn book that compared Modi with Shivaji

The BJP on Monday said the author of the book, which has drawn flak from opposition for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, has withdrawn the publication, as the party sought to defuse the raging con...

'Where there is US, there is trouble': Syrian Envoy slams Washington over escalated tensions in Middle East

Syrian Ambassador to India Riad Abbas on Monday criticised the United States over the escalated tensions in the Middle East owing to its interference in the regions affairs, and remarked, Where there is America, there is trouble. I will tel...

UPDATE 3-UK's Queen Elizabeth agrees to grandson Harry's wishes after crisis talks

Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghans wish for a more independent future after an urgent meeting on Monday to resolve the rift in the British royal family. Harry and his American actress wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020